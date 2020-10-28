Save 30% on PowerA’s Enhanced Wireless Switch Controllers at $35: Pokémon, Zelda, more

Amazon is currently offering a selection of PowerA Enhanced Wireless Switch Controllers for $34.99 shipped headlined by the Gold Pikachu version. Down from the usual $50 going rates, you’re looking at 30% in savings regardless of which of the discounted styles you opt for with today’s offer marking new or matching all-time lows. PowerA’s wireless Switch gamepad features a Pro Controller form-factor alongside Bluetooth compatibility, motion controls, and 30-hour battery life. That’s on top of various designs that bring some extra flair into your gaming setup, like the black and gold Pikachu design here. Rated 4.5/5 stars from over 14,000 customers. Head below for some additional designs on sale.

Other PowerA Switch controllers on sale for $35:

If none of the styles on sale today catch your eye, PowerA just unveiled a new collection of Super Mario-themed controllers that launch at the end of the week. We’re also still seeing a variety of docks, gamepads, and other Nintendo gear from $5.50. Then go scoop up this discounted Samsung 256GB microSD card and upgrade your Switch’s storage for $30.

PowerA Enhanced Switch Controller features:

Play your favorite Nintendo Switch games like a pro with this officially Licensed POWER A enhanced wireless Controller featuring Pikachu design. Built for comfort during extended gaming sessions, this Bluetooth wireless Controller includes motion controls, mappable advanced gaming Buttons, and standard ergonomic layout.

