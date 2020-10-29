Sony’s latest WH-1000XM4 ANC Headphones hit $278 (Save 20%), more from $58

-
AmazonHeadphonesSony
From $58

Amazon is currently discounting a selection of Sony headphones and speakers starting at $58 shipped. Our top pick is the Sony WH-1000XM4 Wireless ANC Headphones at $278. Down from the usual $350 going rate, today’s offer matches our previous mention, comes within $6 of the all-time low, and is the second-best price to date. Sony’s latest pair of headphones deliver active noise cancellation alongside up to 30-hours of playback and a new audio chip that steps up the sound negation compared to the previous-generation. Multi-device connectivity, a USB-C port, and wearing detection round out the notable features. As a #1 new release, over 2,000 customers have left a 4.5/5 star rating. Get a closer look in our launch coverage and then head below for more.

Other Sony discounts include:

If you fancy yourself a pair of Beats instead, we’re currently tracking new all-time lows on the Solo Pro and Powerbeats Pro starting at $160. You can also save on a collection of Bose speakers, headphones, audio sunglasses, and more from $79.

Sony WH-1000XM4 ANC Headphones features:

Sony’s intelligent industry-leading noise canceling headphones with premium sound elevate your listening experience with the ability to personalize and control everything you hear. Get up to 30 hours of battery life with quick charging capabilities, enjoy an enhanced Smart Listening feature set, and carry conversations hands-free with speak-to-chat.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Amazon

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas…

Headphones

Nearly every consumer-focused headphone in 2020 features a wireless design However, wired alternatives still have their place. The best deals that you'll find here at…

Sony

About the Author

Blair Altland's favorite gear

Nintendo Switch

Philips Hue Go

Hands-on with this Amazon Choice pressure washer
Costco Black Friday Ad unveiled: Deals start Nov. 5, Ap...
Elgato's Ring Light upgrades your streaming setup
Amazon Holiday Deal Dash starts Black Friday countdown
Show More Comments

Related

75% off

Jomashop’s Halloween Sale takes up to 75% off Ray-Ban, Oakley, Michael Kors, more

From $60 Learn More
Reg. $200

Breville’s Nespresso Essenza Mini Expresso Machine now $100 off at Amazon

$100 Learn More
Podcast

9to5Toys Daily: October 29, 2020

Listen now
Up to 33% off

Arlo’s HomeKit Pro 3 System drops to $300 (Save 25%) + Video Doorbell, more from $100

From $100 Learn More
Reg. $25

PowerA Enhanced Wired Switch Controllers hit Amazon low at $12.50 (Reg. $25), more

$12.50 Learn More
Reg. $99

Withings Body+ Smart Scale tracks weight, fat percentage, more for $69

$69 Learn More
25% off

New Balance takes 25% off orders of $100: Running shoes, jackets, more

From $75 Learn More
Up to 75% off

Smartphone Accessories: Caseology iPhone 11/Pro/Max cases $6 (Save 75%), more

From $4 Learn More