Sony’s latest WH-1000XM4 ANC Headphones hit $278 (Save 20%), more from $58

Amazon is currently discounting a selection of Sony headphones and speakers starting at $58 shipped. Our top pick is the Sony WH-1000XM4 Wireless ANC Headphones at $278. Down from the usual $350 going rate, today’s offer matches our previous mention, comes within $6 of the all-time low, and is the second-best price to date. Sony’s latest pair of headphones deliver active noise cancellation alongside up to 30-hours of playback and a new audio chip that steps up the sound negation compared to the previous-generation. Multi-device connectivity, a USB-C port, and wearing detection round out the notable features. As a #1 new release, over 2,000 customers have left a 4.5/5 star rating. Get a closer look in our launch coverage and then head below for more.

Other Sony discounts include:

If you fancy yourself a pair of Beats instead, we’re currently tracking new all-time lows on the Solo Pro and Powerbeats Pro starting at $160. You can also save on a collection of Bose speakers, headphones, audio sunglasses, and more from $79.

Sony WH-1000XM4 ANC Headphones features:

Sony’s intelligent industry-leading noise canceling headphones with premium sound elevate your listening experience with the ability to personalize and control everything you hear. Get up to 30 hours of battery life with quick charging capabilities, enjoy an enhanced Smart Listening feature set, and carry conversations hands-free with speak-to-chat.

