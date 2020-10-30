Amazon’s offering up to 25% off Nautica apparel from $10 Prime shipped

-
FashionNautica
Get this deal 25% off From $10

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, Amazon is offering up to 25% off Nautica men’s and women’s apparel. Our top pick from this sale is the men’s Soft Knit Sleep Lounge Pant from $17.17 Prime shipped. Regularly priced at $39, that’s the lowest rate we’ve seen in over three months. These pants are available in several color options and would make a great gift idea for the holiday season. They also have a drawstring waist for a precise fit and a stylish logo on the hip. With over 1,700 positive reviews from Amazon customers, these pants are rated 4.6/5 stars. Head below the jump to find the rest of our top picks from Nautica.

For women, the Effortless Cotton V-Neck Sweater is another standout from this sale and it’s currently marked down to $24.74. For comparison, this sweater is regularly priced at $33 and this is an Amazon all-time low. You can also find this style in several color options and it will look great with jeans, leggings, skirts, and more. Rated 4.2/5 stars.

Finally, be sure to check out the DSW Boot Sale that’s offering an extra 20% off Cole Haan, Sperry, UGG, and more.

Nautica Soft Knit Lounge Pants feature:

  • Nautica Size Chart Cozy up in a relaxing Nautica® Sleep Pants. PJ pant is crafted from a lightweight cotton-poly knit.
  • Drawstring elasticized waist lends a comfortable fit. On-seam hand pockets at sides.
  • J-Class embroidery at hip. Concealed button-through fly.
  • Pajama pant featuring elastic waistband with contrast drawstring, button fly, and logoed hip

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Fashion

Fashion Deals - Ralph Lauren, J-Crew, Banana Republic, Eddie Bauer, Sperry, Tommy Hilfiger, Lacoste, Nike, PUMA, adidas and many more

Nautica

About the Author

Hands-on with this Amazon Choice pressure washer
Costco Black Friday Ad unveiled: Deals start Nov. 5, Ap...
Elgato's Ring Light upgrades your streaming setup
Amazon Holiday Deal Dash starts Black Friday countdown
Show More Comments

Related

Reg. $10+

Apple weekend movie + TV show sale: The Wire, Sopranos, Halloween films, more

From $5 Learn More
47% off

Up to 47% off Whitestrips, Oral-B toothbrushes, more from $9 at Amazon

$9+ Learn More
Save $100

Samsung’s Galaxy Tab S7/+ return to Amazon lows from $550 (Save $100)

From $550 Learn More

Marvel Funko POP!, toys, and accessories up to 30% of at Amazon, today only

Learn More
30% off

Wireless charge your iPhone, AirPods, more with these Gold Box deals from $11

$11+ Learn More
35% off

Amazon’s Vitamix Gold Box starts at $100

From $100 Learn More
30% off

Tile item trackers get 30% discount at Amazon, today only from $24.50

$24.50+ Learn More
Reg. $399+

Various Apple Watch Series 6 models drop in price for the first time including cellular from $375

From $375 Learn More