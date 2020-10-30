Amazon’s offering up to 25% off Nautica apparel from $10 Prime shipped

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, Amazon is offering up to 25% off Nautica men’s and women’s apparel. Our top pick from this sale is the men’s Soft Knit Sleep Lounge Pant from $17.17 Prime shipped. Regularly priced at $39, that’s the lowest rate we’ve seen in over three months. These pants are available in several color options and would make a great gift idea for the holiday season. They also have a drawstring waist for a precise fit and a stylish logo on the hip. With over 1,700 positive reviews from Amazon customers, these pants are rated 4.6/5 stars. Head below the jump to find the rest of our top picks from Nautica.

For women, the Effortless Cotton V-Neck Sweater is another standout from this sale and it’s currently marked down to $24.74. For comparison, this sweater is regularly priced at $33 and this is an Amazon all-time low. You can also find this style in several color options and it will look great with jeans, leggings, skirts, and more. Rated 4.2/5 stars.

Nautica Soft Knit Lounge Pants feature:

Nautica Size Chart Cozy up in a relaxing Nautica® Sleep Pants. PJ pant is crafted from a lightweight cotton-poly knit.

Drawstring elasticized waist lends a comfortable fit. On-seam hand pockets at sides.

J-Class embroidery at hip. Concealed button-through fly.

Pajama pant featuring elastic waistband with contrast drawstring, button fly, and logoed hip

