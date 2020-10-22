Nordstrom’s Holiday Gift Guide: Find gifts for everyone in your family

Top retailers have been slowly debuting their holiday gift guides in preparation for gifting. Today, we are covering the Nordstrom Holiday Gift Guide with hundreds of top brands at great prices. Nordstrom makes gifting for the holidays easy with virtual gift help from experts for free. Plus, it has free gift wrapping in stores and when you buy online. Better yet, Nordstrom has free delivery on all purchases. Head below the jump to find all of our top picks from Nordstrom’s Holiday Gift Guide.

Nordstrom Holiday Gifts for Him

Nordstrom makes holiday gifting for men a breeze with thousands of great options. One of the most notable items is the UGG Hank Joggers. They are available in four color options and perfect for lounging around the house. This style has a fleece interior to help keep you warm and a drawstring waist for a perfect fit. Plus, they’re priced under $100.

Shoes are always a great option for men as well. If you’re looking for a sporty option, the Nike Air VaporMax Flyknit 3 Sneakers are a great choice. This style is priced at $200 and is rated 4.1/5 stars by Nordstrom customers. These sneakers have a sock-like fit and breathable fabric and are cushioned for additional comfort.

Nordstrom Holiday Gifts for Her

If you’re looking for a gift idea, the Yves Saint Laurent Travel Size Pur Couture Lipstick Set is a perfect choice for a beauty guru. This set comes with four lipsticks, a Yves Saint Laurent box, as well as a travel bag that’s ready for the holidays. The colors come with a satin finish and last up to six hours. They’re also miniature, which is great for a handbag. Best of all, it comes with a gift with purchase and is priced at just $40.

Barefoot Dreams is an extremely soft material and one of my personal favorite items. The Barefoot Dreams CozyChic Socks would be an awesome stocking stuffer for just $15. These socks are great to wear with boots or while lounging. They will also keep your feet nice and warm.

Gifts for Home

A blanket is another great gift idea for a new homeowner, mother, and many more. The Pendleton Reversible Plaid Blanket is a nice option that comes in three color options. This style will help to keep you warm throughout the cold weather months with its sherpa interior. It would be beautiful on the end of a bed, chair, or laid over your couch. It’s priced at $118.

Also, don’t forget to check out Carhartt’s Holiday Gift Guide with deals from $13.

