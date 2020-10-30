Today’s best iOS + Mac app deals: Book of Demons, Animus, Gone Home, more

It has been a solid week in Mac/iOS price drops and we are now ready to gather up all of Friday’s best. While offers on loads of top-tier titles are still live below, alongside The Room series and Stardew Valley, there are plenty more to take into the weekend today. Those include some freebie interactive story books for the kids, Book of Demons: Tablet Edition, Private Memories, Animus – Stand Alone, Gone Home, and more. Head below for a closer look at all of this weekend’s best Mac and iOS app deals.

Best iOS App Deals:

iOS Universal: Videdit – Handy Video Editor: FREE (Reg. $1)

iOS Universal: StoryToys Pirate Princess: FREE (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: StoryToys Red Riding Hood: FREE (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: Book of Demons: Tablet Edition: $5 (Reg. $10)

iOS Universal: AntVentor: Puzzle Adventure: $1 (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: Private Memories – Photo Vault: $2 (Reg. $7)

iOS Universal: Animus – Stand Alone: $2 (Reg. $4)

iOS Universal: VOLT Synth: $10 (Reg. $20)

iOS Universal: Jam Maestro: create guitar tab: $4 (Reg. $9)

iOS Universal: V for Wikipedia: $3 (Reg. $5)

Mac: Gone Home: $9 (Reg. $15)

More iOS Apps Still Alive:

***Act fast on these deals from our previous roundup as they are jumping back up in price at any time.

iOS Universal: Phocus: Portrait mode editor: FREE (Reg. $4)

iOS Universal: Hidden Folks: $3 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: The Room Three: $2 (Reg. $4)

iOS Universal: The Room Two: $1 (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: The Room: Old Sins: $2 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: Whispers of a Machine: $3 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: Spirit Roots: $2 (Reg. $4)

iOS Universal: Bad North: Jotunn Edition: $3 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: Dandara Trials of Fear Edition: $3 (Reg. $6)

iOS Universal: Evoland 2: $2 (Reg. $6)

iOS Universal: Minesweeper Genius: $1 (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: Kathy Rain: $2 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: Youtubers Life: Gaming Channel: $3 (Reg. $9)

iOS Universal: Cultist Simulator: $3 (Reg. $7)

iOS Universal: Type:Rider: $1 (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: Homo Machina: $1 (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: Titan Quest HD: $3 (Reg. $6)

iOS Universal: Kauldron: $5 (Reg. $10)

OS Universal: Magellan: $7 (Reg. $15)

OS Universal: Kauldron: $5 (Reg. $10)

More on Book of Demons: Tablet Edition:

Tap & slash your way through the Archdemon’s hordes in this atmospheric paper pop-up dungeon crawler recapturing the soul of the genre with loads of intelligent humor. LASTING FUN: Procedurally Generated Dungeons, endless mode after completing the main, 8 hours long campaign! Three character classes with unique mechanics! BUILT FOR TOUCH: iOS controls re-engineered for the best touch experience!

