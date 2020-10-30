Today’s best game deals: Overcooked! 2 $12.50, Star Wars Squadrons $30, more

-
In today’s best game deals, Nintendo is now offering Overcooked! 2 for Switch at $12.49 via the eShop. Regularly $25, this is 50% off the going rate and a great chance to add this one to your Switch library. “It’s time to get back in the kitchen to stave off the hunger of The Unbread!” This party game features classic couch co-op or online play for up to four players, much like the original Overcooked, which is now down at $5 from the usual $20 on the eShop as well. But be sure to head below for additional deals on Borderlands 3, Star Wars: Squadrons, Super Star Wars, Blasphemous, The Escapists 2, and much more.

Digital/Summer Sales and More:

Today’s best game deals:

Pre-orders:

Final Fantasy XVI: Everything we know so far — characters, summons, more

Sony unveils PS5 PlayStation Plus Collection lineup and November freebies

Destiny 2 Beyond Light takes you into the darkness on November 10

Official Xbox Series X walkthrough showcases Quick Resume, UI details, more

Apex Legends Nintendo Switch port delayed till next year

Change the color of your PlayStation 5 with these custom plates

Nintendo is permanently making Joy-Con replacements more affordable

Fight or Fright returns to Apex Legends with new October LTM

Atari unveils new portable Mini PONG Jr. arcade machine with 7.9-inch display

Costco Black Friday Ad unveiled: Deals start Nov. 5, Ap...
Elgato's Ring Light upgrades your streaming setup
Amazon Holiday Deal Dash starts Black Friday countdown
