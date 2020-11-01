Latest Apple 13-inch MacBook Pro hits one of the best prices yet at $1,150

Amazon offers the latest Apple 13-inch MacBook Pro 256GB in both colors for $1,149.99 shipped. Price reflected at checkout. That’s a $149 savings off the regular going rate and a match of of the second-best price we’ve tracked at Amazon. The latest from Apple delivers 10th generation Intel processors, plus a True Tone Retina display, Touch Bar, and Intel Iris graphics. You’ll get up to 10-hours of battery life alongside the popular redesigned Magic Keyboard. There’s also four Thunderbolt 3 ports available, too. 

Be sure to make the most of today’s deal and pick up a USB-C hub, which will be great for connecting legacy devices. We recommend this model from Anker that delivers multiple USB-A ports for $26. This is a great way to transfer data between older hard drives or create a permanent docking station with accessories you’ve not yet upgraded to USB-C.

Make sure to check out our constantly updating Apple guide for additional deals on iPhones, this week’s huge movie bundle sale, and previous-generation iPad Pro models.

Apple 13-inch MacBook Pro features:

MacBook Pro elevates the notebook to a whole new level of performance and portability. Wherever your ideas take you, you’ll get there faster than ever with high‑performance processors and memory, advanced graphics, blazing‑fast storage, and more — all in a compact 3-pound package.

