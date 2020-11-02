Arcade1Up’s Countercades fall to new all-time lows from $90 (Up to 40% off)

QVC is currently offering the Arcade1Up Countercade for $99.96 shipped with several titles to choose from. New QVC shoppers will be able to drop the price down to $89.96 when code OFFER has been applied at checkout. Having originally sold for $200, we’ve been more recently tracking a $150 going rate like you’ll find at Best Buy with today’s offer amounting to upwards of 40% in savings and marking a new all-time low. Bringing all of the retro action of an arcade cabinet to a smaller form-factor, the Countercades are a great option for game rooms without a lot of space. With Frogger and Pac-Man versions available, you’re getting an 8-inch display, full-sized arcade controls, and all of the vintage artwork you’d expect. Rated 4.2/5 stars and you can learn more in our launch coverage. Head below for more.

If you’re looking for an even more compact way to bring some retro into the mix, the Street Fighter II X RepliCade from New Wave Toys is worth a closer look. It delivers much of the same arcade action as the Countercade, but in a fully-playable 12-inch package that’ll easily fit on your desk at $120. Or if Street Fighter isn’t your favorite game, check out the new Dragon’s Lair RepliCade that just launched.

But if it’s the full-sized cabinets you’re after, Arcade1Up recently just released a new Golden Axe cabinet with five of SEGA’s best titles. Not to mention, the recent touchscreen Infinity Table for board games and more.

Arcade1Up Countercade features:

Step right up to the counter and play away. Arcade1Up’s next generation of countercades is here in a new form factor. Take it right out of the box, plug it in, and start gobbling up pellets. Perfect for home bars, offices, dorm rooms, or anywhere else you’d want to squeeze in some retro gaming, Arcade1Up’s countercades are compact in size, but always an enormous amount of fun.

