Just one day from the spookiest holiday of the year, we are tracking a plethora of notable Halloween iOS game deals this year. Over the last couple weeks, we have seen a collection of top-tier titles go on sale from The Room series to Stardew Valley and Crypt of the NecroDancer, just to name a few. While many of the deals were spread across our daily roundups as they happened, we have now collected everything into one handy list for your browsing convenience. If you’re looking for some mobile games to keep busy this weekend, or just an opportunity to add them to your library at a discount to play later, you’ll want to head below to take a closer look. 

Halloween iOS game deals:

The Halloween iOS game deals range from puzzlers to full-on role playing games along with just about everything in between this year. You’ll also find some spooky titles on sale for All Hallows’ Eve including The Room series, Slayaway Camp, Lovecraft’s Untold Stories, and more. There’s no telling how long all of the deals below will last, but be sure to dive in before they start jumping back up to full price:

iOS Universal: The Room Three: $2 (Reg. $4)

iOS Universal: The Room Two: $1 (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: The Room: Old Sins: $2 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: Crypt of the NecroDancer: $2 (Reg. $4)

iOS Universal: Cultist Simulator: $3 (Reg. $7)

iOS Universal: Forgotten Memories: $2 (Reg. $4)

iOS Universal: Slayaway Camp: $1 (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: Severed: $1 (Reg. $7)

iOS Universal: iLovecraft 2 Immersive Reading: $1 (Reg. $4)

iOS Universal: iLovecraft Collection Vol. 1: $1 (Reg. $4)

iOS Universal: iPoe Vol. 1 – Edgar Allan Poe: $1 (Reg. $4)

iOS Universal: Book of Demons: Tablet Edition: $5 (Reg. $10)

iOS Universal: Lovecraft’s Untold Stories: $2 (Reg. $10)

iOS Universal: Hidden Folks: $3 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: Animus – Stand Alone: $2 (Reg. $4)

iOS Universal: Whispers of a Machine: $3 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: Spirit Roots: $2 (Reg. $4)

iOS Universal: Bad North: Jotunn Edition: $3 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: Dandara Trials of Fear Edition: $3 (Reg. $6)

iOS Universal: Evoland 2: $2 (Reg. $6)

iOS Universal: Minesweeper Genius: $1 (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: Kathy Rain: $2 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: Homo Machina: $1 (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: Titan Quest HD: $3 (Reg. $6)

iOS Universal: 80 Days: $1 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: Hyperforma: $2 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: Iron Marines: $1 (Reg. $3)

iPhone: Kingdom Rush Origins: $1 (Reg. $3)

iPad: Kingdom Rush Origins HD: $3 (Reg. $5)

iPhone: Kingdom Rush Frontiers: $1 (Reg. $2)

iPad: Kingdom Rush Frontiers HD: $1 (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: Kingdom Rush Vengeance: $3 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: Age of Rivals: $2 (Reg. $4)

iOS Universal: Stardew Valley: $4 (Reg. $8)

iOS Universal: Star Wars: KOTOR: $5 (Reg. $10)

iOS Universal: Apple Knight: Premium Edition: $5 (Reg. $6)

iOS Universal: Kingdom: New Lands: $2 (Reg. $10)

iOS Universal: Shadowmatic: $2 (Reg. $4)

iOS Universal: Neo Monsters: FREE (Reg. $1)

iOS Universal: thankful: FREE (Reg. $1)

iOS Universal: TurboScan Pro: PDF scanner: $5 (Reg. $6)

Mac: Trine: $2 (Reg. $10)

Mac: Trine 2: $2 (Reg. $15)

For more notable Halloween iOS game deals, head over to our deal hub and this morning’s roundup. While we are talking the spookiest holiday of the year, you’ll also want to check out the Converse Halloween Sale, the Apple Halloween week movie sale, this Razer gaming gear at up to 50% off, and ComiXology’s Halloween sale with DC graphic novels from $1

