OWC is out with its latest, and by far, most compact portable storage solution to date. Its new Envoy Pro Elektron Solid-State Drive lineup leaves the gate with a miniature form-factor that’s backed by an IP67 waterproof rating, 1,011MB/s transfer speeds, and aluminum housing. Head below for all of the details on the OWC Elektron SSD, which are now available for purchase.

After giving Mac users with larger amounts of data a backup solution in the form of its Mercury Elite Pro Dual USB-C system earlier this fall, OWC is back with a lineup of drives that focuses on speed, rather than capacity. Its new Envoy Pro Elektron SSDs deliver an extremely compact form-factor and speedy transfer rates, earning them the title of “fastest and toughest mini-sized SSD” on the market.

This time around, size is arguably the most compelling selling point of the brand’s latest storage solution. There are plenty of other SSDs on the market that tout fast transfer rates, but none offer that kind of performance in as compact a package as you’ll find with the OWC Envoy Pro Elektron lineup.

Barely larger than an AirPods charging case, these portable SSDs deliver an aircraft-grade aluminum housing that’s backed by a crushproof, dustproof, and waterproof design for added peace of mind. OWC even includes a three-year warranty, as well. Internally, there’s an NVMe drive that helps provide the notable performance.

Transfer speeds aren’t too shabby for OWC’s new Envoy Pro Elektron SSDs, clocking in at 1,011MB/s thanks to the reliance on USB-C connectivity. Everything is bus-powered, which is more or less the norm these days for portable drives. This will make it an ideal companion for MacBook owners of course, but those rocking iPad Pros or even the latest iPad Air, as well. On top of the USB-C port, there’s also a bundled USB-A plug for using with legacy devices.

Across the OWC Envoy Pro Elektron SSD lineup, storage capacities start at 240GB. You’ll be able to score one with an up to 2TB configuration. Pricing starts at $99 for the entry-level model, with rates going up from there. Those looking to max out their portable storage will shell out $369.

With more and more solid-state drives looking to one-up each other on speed and performance, it’s great to see OWC take a different stance to try and differentiate itself from the other players. The compact size is easily the most novel thing here with the Envoy Pro Elektron SSDs, but the fact that OWC backs them with pretty notable performance to boot makes them a pretty notable value.

I can easily see this being the kind of drive that’s dedicated to serving in your everyday carry, but it’ll fit right into desktop Mac setups just as well. The only thing that isn’t a perk of OWC’s latest is the price of the storage overall. There are far better values than 240GB for $99, but there’s not much about the Envoy Pro Elektron lineup that’s meant to be a compromise.

