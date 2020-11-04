TurboTax Premier comes bundled with a $10 Amazon gift card for $70

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, Amazon is offering TurboTax Premier 2020 with a $10 gift card for $69.99. Delivery is handled electronically. As a comparison, the software alone typically goes for $100 with the gift card delivering an extra $10 worth of credit. Before long it will be time to start thinking about end of the year expenses and tax prep. TurboTax is one of the biggest names in the game, with its Premier software offering up support for federal and state returns. This software includes five fee-free returns on the federal level, which is great for taking care of multiple family members at a time. Includes support for investments, stocks, bonds, and more. Rated 4.1/5 stars.

Looking to save further? Go with the Deluxe version and drop the price down to $40. You’ll miss out on state filings along with support for investments and other income, the ability to bring in prior tax history, and a few other features. Check out the full details here.

TurboTax Premier features:

Buy the TurboTax + Gift Card bundle on 11/4 and get a $10 Amazon Gift Card with your purchase of TurboTax

TurboTax Premier + State is recommended if: you sold stock, bonds or mutual funds, sold employee stock (ESPP), own rental property or are a trust beneficiary

Includes 5 free federal e-files and one download of a TurboTax state product. State e-file sold separately. Free product support via phone.

Keep more of your investment and rental income

