TurboTax Premier comes bundled with a $10 Amazon gift card for $70

-
AmazonApps Games
Get this deal $110 value $70

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, Amazon is offering TurboTax Premier 2020 with a $10 gift card for $69.99. Delivery is handled electronically. As a comparison, the software alone typically goes for $100 with the gift card delivering an extra $10 worth of credit. Before long it will be time to start thinking about end of the year expenses and tax prep. TurboTax is one of the biggest names in the game, with its Premier software offering up support for federal and state returns. This software includes five fee-free returns on the federal level, which is great for taking care of multiple family members at a time. Includes support for investments, stocks, bonds, and more. Rated 4.1/5 stars.

Looking to save further? Go with the Deluxe version and drop the price down to $40. You’ll miss out on state filings along with support for investments and other income, the ability to bring in prior tax history, and a few other features. Check out the full details here.

Jump over to apps guide for all of the latest price drops on essential software for your Mac or PC. Our roundup of the best Halloween iOS apps is largely still available with a number of notable price drops on essentials for your iPhone or iPad.

TurboTax Premier features:

  • Buy the TurboTax + Gift Card bundle on 11/4 and get a $10 Amazon Gift Card with your purchase of TurboTax
  • TurboTax Premier + State is recommended if: you sold stock, bonds or mutual funds, sold employee stock (ESPP), own rental property or are a trust beneficiary
  • Includes 5 free federal e-files and one download of a TurboTax state product. State e-file sold separately. Free product support via phone.
  • Keep more of your investment and rental income

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Amazon

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas…

Apps Games

The best games and apps deals across all platforms: iPhone, iPad, Mac, Android, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, Wii U, 3DS

About the Author

Trevor Daugherty's favorite gear

Grado SR80e Headphones

Schiit Vali Subminiature Hybrid Headphone Amp

Hands-on with this Amazon Choice pressure washer
Apple AirPods hit all-time low of $100 ahead of Black F...
Elgato's Ring Light upgrades your streaming setup
Amazon Holiday Deal Dash starts Black Friday countdown
Show More Comments

Related

$200 off

Samsung Galaxy Note 20/Ultra return to Amazon lows from $800 + Galaxy S20 FE at $599

From $599 Learn More

Best of 9to5Toys: iPhone SE FREE with plan, Sam’s Club memberships FREE, Anker iPhone 12 accessories from $12, more

Learn More

Amazon Prime Day perks for card holders: Up to 25% back and $125 gift cards

Learn More
30% off

Strider’s balance bikes keep the kids active, now 30% off at Amazon from $63

From $63 Learn More
50% off

Dick’s Sporting Goods takes up to 50% off Nike, adidas, Under Armour, more from $17

From $17 Learn More
Reg. $10

Wrap your AirPods in elago’s 2-tone Duo case for $6.50 Prime shipped

$6.50 Learn More
Up to 50% off

Smartphone Accessories: OontZ Angle 3 RainDance Speaker $25 (28% off), more

From $5 Learn More
31% off

Warm up the home office with today’s Gold Box heater deals from $54

$54+ Learn More