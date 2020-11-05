Smartphone Accessories: iPhone 12 Pro Max Clear Case $2 (Save 80%), more

-
AmazonSmartphone AccessoriesYOUMAKER
From $2

Sanzhu Tech (99% positive all-time feedback from 27,000+) via Amazon currently offers the YOUMAKER iPhone 12 Pro Max Clear Case for $2 Prime shipped when clipping the on-page coupon and applying code DMIP1267CL at checkout. Normally selling for $10, today’s offer is good for an 80% discount, marks the first price cut we’ve seen on this particular model, and is the best price we’ve seen on any iPhone 12 Pro Max case. With Apple’s latest handset launching tomorrow, grabbing this clear case is a great way to hold you over until a first-party discount rolls around or you find that perfect case elsewhere. It features a raised lip to protect the screen when placed on a table and a transparent design to show off your iPhone’s colorway. Rated 5/5 stars so far.

More smartphone accessories:

Deals still live from yesterday:

TPU + Hard PC with 4 cushioned corner bumpers and raised lips camera protection bumper, guaranteed to withstand shocks and scratches! Screen protector friendly and wireless charging available, which allows you to apply all sorts of screen protections.

Transparent design and smooth, excellent quality finishing, which ensures a perfect fit for your iPhone 12 Pro Max. Precise charging cutout with independent buttons, providing full accessibility and an ergonomic grip which prevents slipping!

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Amazon

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas…

Smartphone Accessories

This is our guide to the best smartphone accessory deals from Amazon, Best Buy, Target, B&H, and many more. You'll find everything needed to outfit…

YOUMAKER

About the Author

Blair Altland's favorite gear

Nintendo Switch

Philips Hue Go

Hands-on with this Amazon Choice pressure washer
Apple AirPods hit all-time low of $100 ahead of Black F...
Elgato's Ring Light upgrades your streaming setup
Amazon Holiday Deal Dash starts Black Friday countdown
Show More Comments

Related

Up to 60% off

Smartphone Accessories: Aukey 20000mAh USB-C Qi Power Bank $36, more

From $4 Learn More
Up to 50% off

Smartphone Accessories: Tribit StormBox Micro Speaker $32 (36% off), more

From $4 Learn More
Up to 75% off

Smartphone Accessories: Caseology iPhone 11/Pro/Max cases $6 (Save 75%), more

From $4 Learn More
Reg. $39+

Apple’s official iPhone 11/Pro/Max and X/S/R cases all drop in price from $20

From $20 Learn More
Save 30%

iPhone SE owners can nab an Apple Silicone Case for $24.50 (New low), more from $28

$24.50 Learn More
30% off

Pad & Quill’s new leather iPhone 12 wallet and book cases now 30% off from $56

$56+ Learn More

Best of 9to5Toys: iPhone SE FREE with plan, Sam’s Club memberships FREE, Anker iPhone 12 accessories from $12, more

Learn More
Up to 42% off

Refuel your Apple kit with mophie wireless charging pads from $49 (Up to 42% off)

From $49 Learn More