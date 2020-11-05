Smartphone Accessories: iPhone 12 Pro Max Clear Case $2 (Save 80%), more

Sanzhu Tech (99% positive all-time feedback from 27,000+) via Amazon currently offers the YOUMAKER iPhone 12 Pro Max Clear Case for $2 Prime shipped when clipping the on-page coupon and applying code DMIP1267CL at checkout. Normally selling for $10, today’s offer is good for an 80% discount, marks the first price cut we’ve seen on this particular model, and is the best price we’ve seen on any iPhone 12 Pro Max case. With Apple’s latest handset launching tomorrow, grabbing this clear case is a great way to hold you over until a first-party discount rolls around or you find that perfect case elsewhere. It features a raised lip to protect the screen when placed on a table and a transparent design to show off your iPhone’s colorway. Rated 5/5 stars so far.

TPU + Hard PC with 4 cushioned corner bumpers and raised lips camera protection bumper, guaranteed to withstand shocks and scratches! Screen protector friendly and wireless charging available, which allows you to apply all sorts of screen protections. Transparent design and smooth, excellent quality finishing, which ensures a perfect fit for your iPhone 12 Pro Max. Precise charging cutout with independent buttons, providing full accessibility and an ergonomic grip which prevents slipping!

