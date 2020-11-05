Save up to 20% on Tile Bluetooth item finders starting at $24

Amazon is currently offering the Tile Slim tracker at $23.99 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Down from its $30 going rate, today’s offer amounts to 20% in savings and matches our previous mention for the Amazon all-time low. Features a wallet-ready design, Tile Slim makes it easy to track down a lost or misplaced piece of your everyday carry. It features a waterproof design as well as a 200-foot range and 3-year battery life for added peace of mind. Over 8,900 customers have left a 4.6/5 star rating. Head below for more.

Also on sale today, Amazon has a 4-pack of Tile Mate Item Finders for $59.95. Usually selling for $70, today’s offer marks the best we’ve seen since July and is one of the lowest to date. Instead of the ultra thin design found above, these Tile trackers are perfect for clipping to your keys, backpack, and other things you’d like to keep tabs on. The different design also allows for a replaceable battery, as well. Over 14,000 customers have left a 4.6/5 star rating.

Then head over to our smartphone accessories guide for even more discounted gear for your iPhone or Android device. We’re currently tracking some notable deals on Apple’s official iPhone case lineup from $20 alongside plenty of other deals.

Tile Slim tracker features:

The updated Tile Slim is as thin as two credit cards and easily slides into your wallet or Passport case. Now the slender Bluetooth tracker has a longer 200 ft range, louder ring and a built-in, 3-year battery. Use Tile adhesives (sold separately) to stick it to a laptop or notebook so your valuables are protected.

