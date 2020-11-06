Fossil’s Gen 5 Wear OS Smartwatch drops to $179 (Save 40%)

Amazon currently offers the Fossil Gen 5 Garrett Stainless Steel Touchscreen Smartwatch for $179 shipped. Down from its usual $295 going rate that you’ll still find direct from Fossil, today’s offer is good for a 40% discount, matches our previous mention, and is the best we’ve seen since June. Pairing a stainless steel casing with a sport band, Fossil’s Garrett Smartwatch brings Wear OS features to your wrist with 24-hour battery life. On top of its roster of fitness tracking functionality, there’s also heart rate monitoring, and a series of integrated sensors like GPS, ambient light, and more. Over 620 customers have left a 4.3/5 star rating and you can learn more in our hands-on review. Head below for more.

Go with something a bit more rugged to save even more cash. The TicWatch GTX Fitness Smartwatch still brings Wear OS to your wrist, but enters with a more affordable $60 price tag. Its fitness tracking and heart rate monitoring are joined by up to 10-day battery life and added water resistance.

If you’d rather leave the smart features to your iPhone, this morning’s Gold Box has a collection of traditional watches on sale from $19. With various styles available at up to 50% off, you’ll surely be able to find a timepiece that goes with the rest of your wardrobe. Shop all of our top picks right here. Or scout out these Apple Watch SE discounts from $218.50.

Fossil Gen 5 Garrett Smartwatch features:

Smartwatches powered with Wear OS by Google work with iPhone and Android Phones. Extend your battery life for multiple days with new, smart battery modes; magnetic USB rapid charger included; charge up to 80% in under an hour. Accelerometer, Altimeter, Ambient Light, Gyroscope sensors are available

