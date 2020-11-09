Save up to 40% on Brydge aluminum iPad keyboard cases from $60

Brydge is currently discounting a selection of its iPad keyboard cases starting from $60 shipped with many of the price cuts being matched via the official Brydge Amazon storefront. Amongst all of the offers, our top pick is the Brydge 11 Pro+ Wireless Keyboard at $159.99. Usually fetching $200, here you’ll save 20% with today’s discount marking the second-best we’ve seen to date. Compatible with both the 11-inch iPad Pro as well as Apple’s new iPad Air, this wireless keyboard is machined from a single piece of aluminum. It rocks a built-in trackpad to offer an affordable Magic Keyboard alternative and its 12-month battery life pairs with backlit keys and a space gray colorway. Over 720 customers have left a 4.1/5 star rating and you can get a closer look in our hands-on review. Head below for more.

Other top picks include:

Today we spotted the best price cut yet on the latest iPad Air at $50 off which has now joined some additional discounts on Apple’s tablets. The iPad mini 5 has hit a new all-time low at up $127 off and is still live alongside deals on Apple’s previous-generation iPad Pro.

Brydge 11 Pro+ Wireless Keyboard features:

The Brydge Pro+ features an oversized trackpad designed specifically for the touch-first experience on the iPad. Fluid gestures on the trackpad allow users to easily switch between apps, access the app switcher and activate the Dock, Control Center and apps in Slide Over.

