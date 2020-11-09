Gift one of Marshall’s vinyl-wrapped Bluetooth speakers from $174 (Save up to 30%)

Amazon currently offers the Marshall Kilburn II Portable Bluetooth Speaker for $199.99 shipped. Down from its $250 going rate, today’s offer saves you $50 and matches our previous mention for the Amazon all-time low. This classic rock-inspired speaker features a distinct Marshall design with vinyl-wrapped casing and a leather carrying handle. On top of its 20-hour battery life on a single charge, you’re also getting a 36W internal speaker array and Bluetooth connectivity, all in a portable form-factor. Rated 4.7/5 stars from over 1,000 customers, largely agreeing with our hands-on review. Head below for more Marshall speakers on sale from $174.

Other notable Marshall speaker deals:

While the JBL early Black Friday sale is still live from $20, this morning we spotted a series of OontZ Bluetooth speakers and more on sale. With up to 30% off a selection of popular offerings, there are various speakers and earbuds marked down to as low as $18.

Marshall Kilburn II Speaker features:

Take music wherever you go with this Marshall Kilburn II Bluetooth speaker. It produces clear midrange sound with deep, powerful bass, and it provides 20 hours of playtime on a single charge, so you can listen to playlists all day. This Marshall Kilburn II Bluetooth speaker has a solid metal grille for durability.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!