Monprice’s 5.1-Ch. sound system upgrades your home theater for $150

Monoprice is currently offering its HT-35 5.1-Channel Home Theater System with Powered Subwoofer in Espresso for $150.03 shipped. For comparison, it normally goes for around $190 or so and just dropped to $170 at both Newegg and Target, with today’s deal offering up to $40 in savings. If you already have an A/V receiver capable of supporting a 5.1-channel sound system but lack the speakers, this is a killer home theater upgrade. You’ll find five individual speakers here, including a center, left, right, rear left, and rear right. Plus, there’s an 8-inch 200W powered subwoofer included hitting low frequencies like explosions and more in a similar way movie theaters do. Ratings are slim but positive here, and Monoprice is well-reviewed overall.

The Sony 2.1-channel Sound Bar (S200F) is a killer alternative to today’s lead deal. It forgoes the individual speakers and receiver requirement to offer a slimmer overall package that’s easier to set up. Coming in at $148, this saves a few bucks over today’s lead deal but is a much simpler package overall, so do keep that in mind. You’ll only get 2.1-channels of audio here, however, instead of the 5.1-channel setup that Monoprice offers above.

Another way you can ensure your home theater is fully upgraded is by picking up VIZIO’s 55-inch 4K OLED Smart UHDTV. It’s on sale for $900 right now, which is a killer price and knocks $400 off its regular going rate. Xbox Series X launches tomorrow, and with it comes 4K120 gaming in your living room. VIZIO’s panel is fully ready for the next generation of gaming with a compatible panel ready to take whatever you can throw at it.

Monoprice 5.1-Ch. Sound System features:

The Monoprice Premium HT-35 5.1 Home Theater System takes your home theater to a new level! The HT-35 has been engineered with appearance, aesthetics and sonic superiority in mind. Featuring four satellite speakers, a center channel speaker, and a 200 watt, 8″ subwoofer, the HT-35 is easy to setup, will breathe new life into any home theater system, and handily outclass most soundbars.

