A skeleton dial adorns Fossil’s $130.50 Mechanical Watch, more styles from $33

-
AmazonFashionFossilCitizenSkagen
Get this deal Save $192 From $33

Today at Amazon we’ve spotted Timex, Fossil, Skagen, and Citizen watches discounted as low as $33. Our favorite is the Fossil Grant Automatic Mechanical Watch for $130.67 shipped. That’s $38 off the typical rate there and is the best price we’ve tracked since July. Buyers will garner a stainless steel watch paired with a skeleton dial. The case measures 44mm in size and a genuine leather band helps further elevate this classy timepiece. An automatic self-wind movement means that you’ll never have to worry about replacing a battery. Rated 4.5/5 stars. Continue reading to find more watches up to $192 off.

More watches on sale:

Speaking of watches that don’t need a battery, did you see the deal we spotted in Citizen’s Paradex Eco-Drive Watch? For those of you that didn’t, right now you can score it for $130.50. This offer delivers $56 in savings, making now an excellent time to strike. It resists water in depths of up to 333 feet, ensuring it’s ready for splashes, swimming, showering, and the list goes on.

Fossil Grant Mechanical Watch features:

  • Stainless steel watch with skeleton dial featuring Roman numeral hour markers and luminous hands
  • 44 mm stainless steel case with mineral dial window
  • Automatic-self-wind movement with analog display
  • Leather calfskin band with buckle closure
  • Water resistant to 5 ATM (50 m/165 ft): In general, suitable for short periods of recreational swimming, but not diving or snorkeling

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Amazon

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas…

Fashion

Fashion Deals - Ralph Lauren, J-Crew, Banana Republic, Eddie Bauer, Sperry, Tommy Hilfiger, Lacoste, Nike, PUMA, adidas and many more

Fossil Citizen Skagen Timex

About the Author

Hands-on with this Amazon Choice pressure washer
Xbox Series S/X launch day: Where and when to buy
Elgato's Ring Light upgrades your streaming setup
Amazon Holiday Deal Dash starts Black Friday countdown
Show More Comments

Related

Save $50

This dapper-looking Skagen Nillson Watch has fallen to $75 (Save $50), more from $45

From $45 Learn More

Plugable’s new 14-in-1 Thunderbolt 3 Dock packs 96W power passthrough [Deal]

Buy now Learn More
Reg. $50

LectroFan Sleep/Sound Machine hits Amazon all-time low at $30.50 (Reg. $50)

$30.50 Learn More
Save $79

Walker Edison furniture pieces fall by up to $79 ahead of Black Friday, now priced from $142

From $142 Learn More
20% off

Macy’s Black Friday Access is live! Save big on Tommy Hilfiger, Ralph Lauren, more from $14

From $14 Learn More
Shop now

Monoprice up to 65% off early Black Friday sale has UltraWide monitors, standing desks, more

65% off Learn More
40% off

Bodum kitchen/coffee accessory deals from $5 or less: Grinders, kettles, more

$5+ Learn More
Up to 35% off

Save up to 35% on meross HomeKit smart plugs, garage remotes, more from $19

From $19 Learn More