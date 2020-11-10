A skeleton dial adorns Fossil’s $130.50 Mechanical Watch, more styles from $33

Today at Amazon we’ve spotted Timex, Fossil, Skagen, and Citizen watches discounted as low as $33. Our favorite is the Fossil Grant Automatic Mechanical Watch for $130.67 shipped. That’s $38 off the typical rate there and is the best price we’ve tracked since July. Buyers will garner a stainless steel watch paired with a skeleton dial. The case measures 44mm in size and a genuine leather band helps further elevate this classy timepiece. An automatic self-wind movement means that you’ll never have to worry about replacing a battery. Rated 4.5/5 stars. Continue reading to find more watches up to $192 off.

More watches on sale:

Speaking of watches that don’t need a battery, did you see the deal we spotted in Citizen’s Paradex Eco-Drive Watch? For those of you that didn’t, right now you can score it for $130.50. This offer delivers $56 in savings, making now an excellent time to strike. It resists water in depths of up to 333 feet, ensuring it’s ready for splashes, swimming, showering, and the list goes on.

Fossil Grant Mechanical Watch features:

Stainless steel watch with skeleton dial featuring Roman numeral hour markers and luminous hands

44 mm stainless steel case with mineral dial window

Automatic-self-wind movement with analog display

Leather calfskin band with buckle closure

Water resistant to 5 ATM (50 m/165 ft): In general, suitable for short periods of recreational swimming, but not diving or snorkeling

