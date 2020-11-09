Early Black Friday game deals: Tony Hawk Pro Skater, FIFA 21, Octopath Traveler, more

In today’s best game deals, Amazon is now offering Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 1 + 2 on Xbox One and PS4 for $26.66 shipped after you clip the on-page coupon. Regularly $40, this is a new Amazon all-time low and the best price we can find. For comparison sake, today’s deal is well under the $34 early Black Friday Best Buy price. This is a complete remake of the first two games in the iconic skateboarding series with modern visuals, a host of new enhancements and more, all while maintaining the original over-the-top experience. Learn more in our launch coverage along with some details about the new and returning skaters right here. But there are plenty more early Black Friday deals down below including Octopath Traveler, Marvel Ultimate Alliance 3, The Outer Worlds, Star Wars: Squadrons, FIFA 21, Madden NFL 21, Bioshock Collection, Aladdin and The Lion King, and much more.
Digital Sales and More:
- New PlayStation Plus from $30 (Up to 48% off)
- New Nintendo Black Friday ad now live
- New GameStop Black Friday ad now live
- PlayStation 5 launch day sales online-only next week
- PlayStation 5 Media Remote in-stock at $30
Early Black Friday game deals:
- FIFA 21 $28 (Reg. $60)
- Madden NFL 21 $28 (Reg. $60)
- FIFA 21 Legacy Edition Switch: $30 (Reg. $50)
- Octopath Traveler $45 (Reg. $60)
- The Outer Worlds $30 (Reg. $60)
- Dragon Quest XI S $45 (Reg. $60)
- Marvel Ultimate Alliance 3 $45 (Reg. $60)
- Bioshock Collection Switch $25 (Reg. $50)
- XCOM 2 Collection Switch $25 (Reg. $50)
- Star Wars: Squadrons $25 (Reg. $40)
- Aladdin and The Lion King $15 (Reg. $30)
- Wonderful 101: Remastered $25 (Reg. $40)
- Trials of Mana $35 (Reg. $50)
- Spelunky 2 on PS4 $16 (Reg. $20)
- Sonic Mania $10 (Reg. $20)
- Sony Games Under $15 PSN sale
- Crash Bandicoot 4: It’s About Time $45 (Reg. $60)
- Celeste PS4 $8 (Reg. $20)
- Kingdom Hearts All-In-One $30 (Reg. $50)
- Assassin’s Creed Odyssey $15 (Reg. $60)
- Watch Dogs Legion $50 (Reg. $60)
- Super Star Wars $5 (Reg. $10)
- Yoshi’s Crafted World $40 (Reg. $60)
- Zelda Breath of the Wild $45 (Reg. $60)
- Super Mario Odyssey $45 (Reg. $60)
- Donkey Kong Country: Tropical Freeze $45 (Reg. $60)
- Animal Crossing New Horizons $50 (Reg. $60)
- XCOM 2 Collection Switch $30 (Reg. $50)
- Mario Kart 8 Deluxe $50 (Reg. $60)
- Legend of Zelda Link’s Awakening $50 (Reg. $60)
Pre-orders:
- Immortals Fenyx Rising pre-order $50 (Reg. $60)
- Pokemon Shield + Expansion Pass pre-order $90
- Pokemon Sword + Expansion Pass pre-order $90
- Monster Hunter Rise pre-order $60
- Nier Replicant Ver.1.22474487139 pre-order $60
- Demon’s Souls PS5 pre-order $70
- Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales PS5 pre-order $50
- Spider-Man: Miles Morales Ultimate PS5 pre-order $70
- Destruction AllStars PS5 pre-order $70
- Sackboy: A Big Adventure PS5 pre-order $60
- Hyrule Warriors: Age of Calamity pre-order $60
- Prince of Persia: The Sands of Time Remake pre-order $40
- New Pokémon Snap pre-order $60
- Far Cry 6 pre-order $50 (Reg. $60)
- Cyberpunk 2077 pre-order $50
- LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga $50 (Reg. $60)
Nintendo Holiday Gift Guide: The Mushroom Kingdom’s most sought-after gear
Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order coming to EA Play + Game Pass Ultimate on November 10
Usable PS5 storage reportedly tops out at 667GB; these NVMe drives expand that
Next-gen NBA 2K21 will feature sprawling City sandbox gameplay [Video]
Pikmin 3 Deluxe review: An underrated title makes a glorious debut on Nintendo Switch
Insomniac reveals animated Into the Spider-Verse Suit for Spider-Man Miles Morales
FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.
Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!