Early Black Friday game deals: Tony Hawk Pro Skater, FIFA 21, Octopath Traveler, more

In today’s best game deals, Amazon is now offering Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 1 + 2 on Xbox One and PS4 for $26.66 shipped after you clip the on-page coupon. Regularly $40, this is a new Amazon all-time low and the best price we can find. For comparison sake, today’s deal is well under the $34 early Black Friday Best Buy price. This is a complete remake of the first two games in the iconic skateboarding series with modern visuals, a host of new enhancements and more, all while maintaining the original over-the-top experience. Learn more in our launch coverage along with some details about the new and returning skaters right here. But there are plenty more early Black Friday deals down below including Octopath Traveler, Marvel Ultimate Alliance 3, The Outer Worlds, Star Wars: Squadrons, FIFA 21, Madden NFL 21, Bioshock Collection, Aladdin and The Lion King, and much more.

