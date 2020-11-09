Early Black Friday game deals: Tony Hawk Pro Skater, FIFA 21, Octopath Traveler, more

-
AmazonApps GamesActivision
Get this deal Reg. $40+ $26.50

In today’s best game deals, Amazon is now offering Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 1 + 2 on Xbox One and PS4 for $26.66 shipped after you clip the on-page coupon. Regularly $40, this is a new Amazon all-time low and the best price we can find. For comparison sake, today’s deal is well under the $34 early Black Friday Best Buy price. This is a complete remake of the first two games in the iconic skateboarding series with modern visuals, a host of new enhancements and more, all while maintaining the original over-the-top experience. Learn more in our launch coverage along with some details about the new and returning skaters right here. But there are plenty more early Black Friday deals down below including Octopath Traveler, Marvel Ultimate Alliance 3, The Outer Worlds, Star Wars: Squadrons, FIFA 21, Madden NFL 21, Bioshock Collection, Aladdin and The Lion King, and much more.

Digital Sales and More:

Early Black Friday game deals:

Pre-orders:

Nintendo Holiday Gift Guide: The Mushroom Kingdom’s most sought-after gear

Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order coming to EA Play + Game Pass Ultimate on November 10

Usable PS5 storage reportedly tops out at 667GB; these NVMe drives expand that

Next-gen NBA 2K21 will feature sprawling City sandbox gameplay [Video]

Pikmin 3 Deluxe review: An underrated title makes a glorious debut on Nintendo Switch

Insomniac reveals animated Into the Spider-Verse Suit for Spider-Man Miles Morales

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Amazon

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas…

Apps Games

The best games and apps deals across all platforms: iPhone, iPad, Mac, Android, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, Wii U, 3DS

Activision

About the Author

Justin Kahn's favorite gear

PXN MFi game controller

Akai MPK USB MIDI Keyboard

Hands-on with this Amazon Choice pressure washer
Take up to $400 off Apple’s prev-gen. iPad Pro in...
Elgato's Ring Light upgrades your streaming setup
Amazon Holiday Deal Dash starts Black Friday countdown
Show More Comments

Related

Best of 9to5Toys: AirPods hit all-time low, Apple Watch SE from $218.50, LG CX 4K OLED AirPlay 2 TV $650 off, more

Learn More
30% off

Merrell’s Merry and Bright Sale offers up to 30% off winter apparel + 20% off boots

From $40 Learn More
Save 54%

Upgrade your Mac with Aukey’s 1080p USB webcam at $27.50 (Save 54%)

$27.50 Learn More
Reg. $80+

Early Keurig holiday pricing now live from $47.50: K-Mini and K-Slim + more

$47.50+ Learn More
Podcast

9to5Toys Daily: November 09, 2020

Listen now
Save $103

LG’s 27-inch 4K USB-C Monitor is down to $467 (Save $100), more from $120

From $120 Learn More

Play PS5 titles via PS4 with new Sony Remote app

Learn More

Lowe’s Black Friday ad 2020: DEWALT tools, smart home accessories, more

Learn More