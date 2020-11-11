Ayesha Curry 9-piece cookware set hits Amazon low at $65 (Reg. $100)

-
Reg. $100 $65

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, Amazon is offering 35% off Ayesha Curry cookware. You can now score the 9-piece Ayesha Curry Home Collection Hard Anodized Nonstick Cookware Set for $64.99 shipped in multiple colorways. Regularly $100, this is a new Amazon all-time low and the best price we can find. Previously featured here on 9to5Toys and in the recent Oprah Amazon gift guide, this cookware is crafted with “durable hard anodized aluminum” and PFOA-free nonstick coating. Features include double-riveted stainless steel handles, shatter-resistant glass lids, and a heat-safe rating up to 500-degrees. Rated 4+ stars from hundreds. More details below. 

For something even more affordable, take a look at the 8-piece AmazonBasics Non-Stick Cookware Set. It sells for just over $33 shipped and carries even better ratings from over 16,000 Amazon customers. This set is not quite as robust and comes with a hand-wash recommendation, but it will save you quite a bit. Otherwise, go for something like this dishwasher-safe Cook N Home 12-Piece Stainless Steel Cookware Set at $52.50

Speaking of kitchen deals, be sure to dive into today’s Gold Box Moen faucet event and then check out these Bodum kitchen/coffee accessory deals from $5. We also still have some early Black Friday deals live on Keurig coffee makers right here

More on the Ayesha Curry Home Collection Cookware:

Essential cookware set for home chefs who emulate Ayesha Curry’s signature style of simplicity and fearless fun includes two covered saucepans (1.5-qt/ 2-qt), one 5.5-qt covered Dutch oven, and two skillets. Crafted with durable hard anodized aluminum for quick and even heating to eliminate the hot spots leading to burned foods; cookware features sleek, flared silhouette for adding a modern design accent to the kitchen. 

