Ninja Foodi Multi-Cooker + Air Fryer now $139 shipped (Up to $89 off)

Walmart is now offering the 6.5-quart Ninja Foodi TenderCrisp 8-in-1 Multi-Cooker for $139 shipped. Regularly up to $229, today’s deal is nearly 40% in savings, $30 below our previous mention, and the best we can find. Amazon third-party sellers currently have it starting from $160 or so without Prime shipping. This is a 6.5-quart multi-cooker that separates itself from most of the popular Instant Pot models with built-in air frying capabilities. It ships with a 6.5-quart ceramic-coated non-stick cooking pot as well as a 4-quart crisping basket (large enough for 3-pounds of fries), a stainless steel reversible rack, and more. Rated 4+ stars from hundreds. More details below.

Just keep in mind, especially if you already own an air fryer you’re happy with, you can score an Instant Pot multi-cooker for much less than today’s lead deal. The 6-quart Instant Pot Duo Nova Pressure Cooker goes for $100, but you can score the previous-generation model for $79 right now. Both of which carry stellar ratings and will provide an excellent 1-pot meal solution, just don’t expect to get any air frying done here.

There are plenty of notable kitchenware deals to browse through today. Those include the Gold Box Moen faucet sale, Ayesha Curry 9-piece cookware sets, Nespresso’s Mini Coffee/Espresso Machine, and much more right here. Don’t forget to check out the new Amazon’s Handmade Collection for gift and holiday decor ideas as well.

More on the Ninja Foodi TenderCrisp Multi-Cooker:

With the Ninja Foodi, The Pressure Cooker That Crisps. With TenderCrisp Technology, you can achieve all the quick cooking and tenderizing wonders that you love about pressure cookers. But where they stop, the Foodi is just getting started. Its revolutionary Crisping Lid allows you to air fry, bake, roast, and broil. That means you can pressure cook to lock in juices, then finish with a crisp.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!