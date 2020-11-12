After initially rolling out Amazon In-Garage Delivery to 50 cities around 18 months ago, the company announced today that it has drastically expanded coverage to more than 4,000 areas. Amazon touts that the upgrade will extend service to millions of Prime members. Additionally, Amazon Fresh and Whole Foods grocery deliveries will also be eligible for the service, but you’ll have to opt for Walmart if you want workers to actually place items inside your refrigerator for you. Continue reading to learn more.

Amazon In-Garage Delivery greatly expanded, includes groceries

There’s no arguing that the pandemic has encouraged many of us to shop online instead of local. Lines and crowds can be avoided in favor of having items dropped off at your door. For some, leaving a package at the front door can lead to theft. Thankfully today’s Amazon In-Garage Delivery announcement can help with that.

Until now, this service was limited to a mere 50 cities, a number that’s dwarfed by today’s announcement of more than 4,000. Amazon highlights this move as bringing the service to millions of Prime members. For your home to be eligible, you’ll need to live in one of the covered cities, be or become a Prime member, and equip your garage door with a myQ system (surprisingly affordable, reviewed here).

‘Customers tell us they appreciate the convenience and peace of mind that in-garage delivery offers, and we’re happy to expand the service to thousands of additional cities,’ said Pete Gerstberger, Head of Key by Amazon.

Pricing and availability

While some phrasing makes it seem like Amazon In-Garage Delivery is free, that’s not entirely true. As we stated, availability is limited to Prime members and you’ll need a myQ smart garage door opener to get the ball rolling.

To check availability in your city, enter your zip code on Amazon’s dedicated landing page. There you’ll also find out how to score a $30 credit when using the service for the first time. Grocery deliveries are also eligible for a $20 credit.

9to5Toys’ Take

Now that my city is eligible for Amazon In-Garage Delivery, I intend to equip my home with a myQ system. While I’ve yet to have an issue with package theft, this service ensures that items can be securely stored without needing to invest in a smart delivery box. Another perk is that the battery life on my Ring doorbell is bound to improve, given the fact that the majority of alerts are due to deliveries.

