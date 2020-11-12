Lockly Secure Plus Smart Lock has a fingerprint reader, more at $199 (Save 20%)

Reg. $250 $199

Amazon currently offers the Lockly Secure Plus Fingerprint Smart Lock for $198.84 shipped. Also available for the same price at Home Depot. Typically fetching $250, like you’ll still find at Lowe’s, today’s offer is good for an over 20% discount, comes within $4 of our previous mention for the all-time low, and is the second-best we’ve seen to date. With four different ways to unlock the front door, Lockly Secure Plus stands out from the competition with an integrated fingerprint sensor. You’ll also find a built-in touchscreen for entering pin codes, as well as iPhone and Android connectivity. Or, you could just use a regular key the old fashioned way. Over 335 customers have left a 4.5/5 star rating. Head below for more.

Another option for upgrading your front door for less would be going with the eufy Security Smart Lock Touch while it’s down to $170. This offering delivers a similar feature set with a built-in fingerprint sensor as well as much of the same app control and a touchscreen keypad. A 4.5/5 star rating from over 230 customers completes the package alongside the ability to use your existing key.

Over in our smart home guide, you’ll find a new all-time low on the portable Sonos Move at $300 alongside a new all-time low on two of Google’s latest Nest Audio speakers for $169. There’s also plenty of other discounted accessories to check out right here, as well.

Lockly Secure Plus features:

Unlock your door using the built-in advanced 3D fingerprint sensor. Unlike other smart locks, Lockly only uses high-quality capacitive fingerprint sensors which only recognizes fingerprints unlike less secure optical readers. Stores up to 99 unique fingerprints.

