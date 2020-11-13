Apple’s Smart Keyboard Folios for latest iPad Pros from $100 (New lows, save $79)

Amazon is currently discounting Apple’s latest Smart Keyboard Folios for second-generation iPad Pro starting at $99.97 shipped for the 11-inch model. Down from $179, today’s offer marks one of the first price cuts we’ve seen and is a new all-time low at Amazon. The 12.9-inch version is also on sale for $119.97, down from its $199 going rate. Whether you’re rocking either of the latest iPad Pro or even the newly-redesigned iPad Air, Apple’s Smart Keyboard Folios deliver an upgrade typing experience. Snapping magnetically to the back of your device, the case uses a built-in Smart Connector so you won’t have to worry about charging. Learn more in our hands-on review of the previous-generation model. Head below for more.

For comparison, today’s discounts on Apple’s official offerings are actually more affordable than many of the trusted third-party options out there. So if you’re looking to pair a keyboard case with iPad Pro, the featured price cuts are hard to pass up. But for a more affordable alternative, Logitech’s K480 Multi Device Keyboard is a more budget-friendly option to consider at $30.

Then go check out all of the other discounts in our Apple guide today. With a particularly notable BOGO FREE offer on all of Apple’s iPhone 12 models now live, you’ll also be able to save on Apple’s now previous-generation 13-inch MacBook Air and even the latest iPad Pros, too.

Apple Smart Keyboard Folio features:

The Smart Keyboard Folio for iPad Pro and iPad Air (4th generation) is a full-size keyboard when you need one, and provides elegant front and back protection when you don’t. With two convenient viewing angles and no charging or pairing required, it’s simple to just attach the keyboard and start typing.

