Stock up on RX Bar protein snacks at Amazon from $8.50 (Up to 30% off)

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, Amazon is offering up to 30% off RXBAR protein bars, snacks, and more. You can score the 10-count RX Nut Butter 6 Flavor Variety Pack for $8.25 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Just be sure to opt for Subscribe & Save on the listing page and cancel the sub afterwards if you don’t want monthly deliveries. Regularly $12.50 or so, this nearly 35% off the going rate and one of the best prices we have tracked. These are protein-packed snacks with a simple ingredient list including egg whites, dates, and nuts. They make for great meal toppers and can add a 9-gram hit of protein to fruit, oatmeal, cereal, and much more. These gluten-free and non-GMO snacks, have no dairy, preservatives, or artificial flavors. Rated 4+ stars from nearly 700 Amazon customers. More deals and details below. 

RX Bar Gold Box deals:

But if you prefer your hit of protein to come in powder form, be sure to check out this morning’s chocolate Optimum Nutrition Whey Isolate deal at Amazon. Then head right over to our fitness tracker guide for deals on workout tech companions including TicWatch’s latest Wear OS smartwatches, Garmin’s new solar-powered models, and these Apple Watch SE/Series 6 deals. Plus, check out the latest on Tag Heuer’s Connected wearable right here

More on RX Nut Butter:

  • RXBAR, RX Nut Butter is the nut butter that’s more than nuts. Includes; 1 Peanut Butter, 2 Honey Cinnamon, 2 Chocolate Peanut Butter, 1 Almond Butter, 2 Vanilla Almond Butter, 2 Maple Almond Butter. Combining tasty, high-value ingredients (like egg whites, dates and nuts) in a smooth, satisfying texture, this snack is protein-packed and tastes delicious
  • Each box contains 10 single serve nut butter squeezable packets. Perfect for on the go, afternoon snacking, ketogenic diet, quick breakfast and low carb diets. Taste great with fruit, toast, oatmeal, smoothies, protein shakes, yogurt or straight from the packet

