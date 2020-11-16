Apple Award-winning Thumper rhythm game falls to $1 on iOS and Android (Reg. $5)

-
Get this deal Reg. $5 $1

Thumper for iOS is described as “rhythm violence” with “classic action, blistering speed, and brutal physicality.” Players take on the role of a space beetle who must brave the void and confront the “maniacal giant head.” Better yet, the regularly $5 Pocket Edition for iOS is now on sale for just $1. This 2019 Apple Design Award-winner hasn’t dropped this low on the App Store since January of this year. And Android users are also in luck here as it is now down at $1 on Google Play as well. Both version combine for a 4+ star rating from over 1,000 gamers. More details below. 

Thumper for iOS and Android is certainly worth a shot at this price. Anyone interested in these kinds of fast paced, endless runner-style rhythm experiences will likely appreciate the original soundtrack, boss battles, and one-handed gameplay here. 

Otherwise, go head over to this morning’s roundup for the rest of today’s best Mac and iOS app deals including Cytus II, thankful, Hidden Through Time, and many more. Not to mention these offers on Parallels Desktop 16 and Adobe Elements bundles

iOS Universal: Thumper: Pocket Edition: $1 (Reg. $5)

Android: Thumper: Pocket Edition: $1 (Reg. $5)

Today’s best iOS + Mac app deals: Cytus II, thankful, Hidden Through Time, more

Early Black Friday game deals: Watch Dogs Legion $30, Devil May Cry 5 $16, more

More on Thumper for iOS and Android:

Thumper is rhythm violence: classic action, blistering speed, and brutal physicality. You are a space beetle. Brave the void and confront a maniacal giant head. With this special pocket edition, you can play all nine epic levels with one hand. Hurtle forward, master new moves, and survive terrifying boss battles. Propelled by a pounding original soundtrack, you’ll feel every crushing impact. To reach synesthetic bliss, you must conquer rhythm hell. Wireless headphones can add significant audio latency. For the best experience, wired headphones or integrated speakers are strongly recommended.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

