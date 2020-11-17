Today’s best iOS + Mac app deals: Gone Home, Neverwinter Nights, more

It’s time for all of Tuesday’s best Mac and iOS app deals. Yesterday’s offers on the action rhythm game Thumper and virtual desktop software, Parallels 16, are still alive and well, but for now it’s on to today’s batch of fresh new price drops. Today’s collection has some apps for the kids as well as deals on titles like Gone Home, Neverwinter Nights, FineReader OCR Pro, Hello Human, and more. Hit the jump for a closer look at all of today’s best Mac and iOS app deals.

Best iOS App Deals:

iOS Universal: Hello Human: FREE (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: Math Racing 2 Pro: FREE (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: Sally’s Studio: FREE (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: Eclipse – Chat Rooms: FREE (Reg. $1)

iOS Universal: Articulation Station Pro: $36 (Reg. $60)

iOS Universal: Planimeter GPS Area Measure: $5 (Reg. $7)

iOS Universal: FineReader OCR Pro: $55 (Reg. $120)

iOS Universal: Neverwinter Nights: $8 (Reg. $10)

Mac: Gone Home: $9 (Reg. $15)

Early Black Friday game deals: Assassin’s Creed Odyssey $15, Owlboy $12.50, more

More iOS Apps Still Alive:

***Act fast on these deals from our previous roundup as they are jumping back up in price at any time.

iOS Universal: Do.List: To Do List Organizer: FREE (Reg. $1)

iOS Universal: thankful: FREE (Reg. $1)

iOS Universal: Cytus II: FREE (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: Office Story: FREE (Reg. $4)

iOS Universal: Hidden Through Time: $1 (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: Thumper: Pocket Edition: $1 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: GeoShred Play: FREE (Reg. $10)

iOS Universal: FineScanner PRO-PDF Scanner: $29 (Reg. $60)

iOS Universal: SynthMaster One: $4 (Reg. $20)

iOS Universal: Advanced Language Therapy: $65 (Reg. $75)

iOS Universal: Apraxia Therapy: $20 (Reg. $25)

iOS Universal: Language Therapy 4-in-1: $65 (Reg. $75)

Mac: Earth 3D: $1 (Reg. $3)

Mac: Super Vectorizer 2 – Vector Trace Tool: $10 (Reg. $20)

More on Gone Home:

June 7th, 1995. 1:15 AM You arrive home after a year abroad. You expect your family to greet you, but the house is empty. Something’s not right. Where is everyone? And what’s happened here? Unravel the mystery for yourself in Gone Home, a story exploration game from The Fullbright Company. Gone Home is an interactive exploration simulator. Interrogate every detail of a seemingly normal house to discover the story of the people who live there. Open any drawer and door. Pick up objects and examine them to discover clues. Uncover the events of one family’s lives by investigating what they’ve left behind.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

