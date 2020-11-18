9to5Toys Daily: November 18, 2020: New MacBook Pro gets first deal, five for $15 movie sale, more

-
9to5Toys Daily

Listen to a recap of the best deals and news from 9to5Toys each day at noon. 9to5Toys Daily is available on iTunes and Apple Podcasts, Google Play, or through our dedicated RSS feed.
New episodes of 9to5Toys Daily are recorded every weekday. Subscribe to our podcast in iTunes/Apple Podcast or your favorite podcast player to guarantee new episodes are delivered as soon as they’re available.

Top deals:

https://9to5toys.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/5/2020/11/9to5Toys-Daily-11-18-2020.mp3

Host:

Links:

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

9to5Toys Daily

New episodes of 9to5Toys Daily are recorded every weekday. Subscribe to our podcast in iTunes/Apple Podcast or your favorite podcast player to guarantee new episodes…

About the Author

Trevor Daugherty's favorite gear

Grado SR80e Headphones

Schiit Vali Subminiature Hybrid Headphone Amp

Hands-on with this Amazon Choice pressure washer
Best of Black Friday 2020 – Gaming: PS5 and Xbox Seri...
Elgato's Ring Light upgrades your streaming setup
Amazon Holiday Deal Dash starts Black Friday countdown
Show More Comments

Related

Podcast

9to5Toys Daily: October 02, 2020

Listen Now Listen now
Podcast

9to5Toys Daily: November 17, 2020 – MacBook Pro up to $550 off, Disney movie sale, more

Listen now
Podcast

9to5Toys Daily: October 12, 2020

Listen Now Listen now
Podcast

9to5Toys Daily: October 08, 2020

Listen Now Listen now
Podcast

9to5Toys Daily: November 02, 2020

Listen now
Podcast

9to5Toys Daily: November 13, 2020

Listen now
Podcast

9to5Toys Daily: October 16, 2020

Listen Now Listen now
Podcast

9to5Toys Daily: November 11, 2020

Listen now