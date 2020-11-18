SKIL’s 40V Chainsaw Kit strikes new low of $170 (Reg. $220), more from $30

Today at Amazon we’ve discover a nice variety of SKIL tool discounts up to 26% off. Our top pick is the SKIL PWRCore 40 14-inch Brushless Chainsaw Kit for $169.99 shipped. That’s $50 off the typical rate there and beats the lowest price we have tracked by $10. If you’ve got a tree that needs trimmed, adding this chainsaw to your toolkit is bound to prove abundantly useful. I’ve had one for quite a while now and didn’t realize how nice it was until I had to saw something by hand. This specific model boasts a 2.5Ah battery, brushless design, and the ability to charge from 0 to 30% in just 15 minutes. Rated 4+ stars from 74% of Amazon shoppers. Continue reading to find more SKIL deals priced from $30.

More SKIL deals:

While you’re at it, be sure to peruse today’s roundup of Ryobi deals. Home Depot has marked down several tools by up to 33%. Our top pick happens to be on Ryobi’s Drill and Impact Driver Kit at $139. This deal is only the beginning though, so swing by the full post to find even more options to pick from.

SKIL 40V Chainsaw Kit features:

Includes one 2. 5Ah battery and one Auto PWRJump charger to keep you powered up.

The digital brushless motor provides efficient, high-performance power to cut through tough branches and stumps without the hassle and maintenance of gas.

Industry leading PWRCore 40 lithium battery technology wraps each cell with cooling material to keep the battery powering on for 25% longer run time and 2X battery life.

