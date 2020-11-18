SKIL’s 40V Chainsaw Kit strikes new low of $170 (Reg. $220), more from $30

-
AmazonHome GoodsSKIL
Get this deal Save 26% From $30

Today at Amazon we’ve discover a nice variety of SKIL tool discounts up to 26% off. Our top pick is the SKIL PWRCore 40 14-inch Brushless Chainsaw Kit for $169.99 shipped. That’s $50 off the typical rate there and beats the lowest price we have tracked by $10. If you’ve got a tree that needs trimmed, adding this chainsaw to your toolkit is bound to prove abundantly useful. I’ve had one for quite a while now and didn’t realize how nice it was until I had to saw something by hand. This specific model boasts a 2.5Ah battery, brushless design, and the ability to charge from 0 to 30% in just 15 minutes. Rated 4+ stars from 74% of Amazon shoppers. Continue reading to find more SKIL deals priced from $30.

More SKIL deals:

While you’re at it, be sure to peruse today’s roundup of Ryobi deals. Home Depot has marked down several tools by up to 33%. Our top pick happens to be on Ryobi’s Drill and Impact Driver Kit at $139. This deal is only the beginning though, so swing by the full post to find even more options to pick from.

SKIL 40V Chainsaw Kit features:

  • Includes one 2. 5Ah battery and one Auto PWRJump charger to keep you powered up.
  • The digital brushless motor provides efficient, high-performance power to cut through tough branches and stumps without the hassle and maintenance of gas.
  • Industry leading PWRCore 40 lithium battery technology wraps each cell with cooling material to keep the battery powering on for 25% longer run time and 2X battery life.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Amazon

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas…

Home Goods

The best deals on items for around the house: kitchenware, cookware sets, cleaning supplies, yard tools and much more.

SKIL

About the Author

Hands-on with this Amazon Choice pressure washer
Best of Black Friday 2020 – Gaming: PS5 and Xbox Seri...
Elgato's Ring Light upgrades your streaming setup
Amazon Holiday Deal Dash starts Black Friday countdown
Show More Comments

Related

Best of 9to5Toys: 10.9-inch iPad Air pre-order discount, Home Depot tool sale, Google Wifi hits $300, more

Learn More

Ace Hardware Black Friday Ad 2020: BOGO Christmas lights, DEWALT deals, grill sales, more

Learn More
36% off

Metabo HPT’s 10-inch sliding miter saw has a 12.5-inch cut capacity at a 2020 low of $229 (36% off)

$229 Learn More
Save 35%

Nearly a hundred Osprey bags are up to 35% off at Amazon, now priced from $30

From $30 Learn More
Up to 75% off

Smartphone Accessories: UGREEN USB-C Cable 2-pack $9 (Save 35%), more

From $3 Learn More

Best of 9to5Toys: Apple Silicon Macs see first discount, Best Buy 4-day sale, Herman Miller Black Friday deals, more

Learn More
Up to 75% off

Smartphone Accessories: Aukey 10000mAh USB-C Qi Power Bank $27 (33% off), more

From $3 Learn More
70% off

Nautica’s Black Friday Event starts now with 50-70% off sitewide: Deals from $10

From $10 Learn More