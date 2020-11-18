SKIL’s 40V Chainsaw Kit strikes new low of $170 (Reg. $220), more from $30

Today at Amazon we’ve discover a nice variety of SKIL tool discounts up to 26% off. Our top pick is the SKIL PWRCore 40 14-inch Brushless Chainsaw Kit for $169.99 shipped. That’s $50 off the typical rate there and beats the lowest price we have tracked by $10. If you’ve got a tree that needs trimmed, adding this chainsaw to your toolkit is bound to prove abundantly useful. I’ve had one for quite a while now and didn’t realize how nice it was until I had to saw something by hand. This specific model boasts a 2.5Ah battery, brushless design, and the ability to charge from 0 to 30% in just 15 minutes. Rated 4+ stars from 74% of Amazon shoppers. Continue reading to find more SKIL deals priced from $30.
More SKIL deals:
- Digital Level with Line Laser: $30 (Reg. $40)
- 7-amp Hammer Drill: $40 (Reg. $50)
- 2-Tool Drill Kit: $73 (Reg. $99)
- 9-inch Band Saw: $147 (Reg. $165)
- …and more…
SKIL 40V Chainsaw Kit features:
- Includes one 2. 5Ah battery and one Auto PWRJump charger to keep you powered up.
- The digital brushless motor provides efficient, high-performance power to cut through tough branches and stumps without the hassle and maintenance of gas.
- Industry leading PWRCore 40 lithium battery technology wraps each cell with cooling material to keep the battery powering on for 25% longer run time and 2X battery life.
