Fossil’s Gen 5E Touchscreen Smartwatches now $150 at Amazon ($100 off) + more

-
AmazonFitness TrackerFossilSkagen
Get this deal 40% off From $149

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, Amazon is offering up to 40% off smartwatches from Fossil, Skagen, and more. One standout is the new Fossil Men’s Gen 5E 44mm Stainless Steel Touchscreen Smartwatch for $149 shipped. Regularly $250 direct from Fossil and elsewhere, today’s deal is among the first price drop we have tracked on Amazon and a solid $100 in savings. Sporting a 44mm touchscreen display running Google’s WearOS, the Gen 5E features contactless pay, up to 24-hours of battery life (depending on selected battery mode), an always-on display with “thousands of watch faces,” and an interchangeable band systems. Alongside built-in GPS, it also carries a suite of fitness tracking abilities including “goals, steps, sleep, heart rate, cardio level and more.” Ratings are thin on this new release but previous-generation Fossil smartwatches carry stellar reviews. More deals and details below. 

More Gold Box smartwatch deals:

We also still have a selection of Apple Watch SE and Series 6 models on sale from $230 as well as Samsung’s Galaxy Watch at an the Amazon low. Then go check out the new Seiko Voice Digital Watch comeback and the latest on the lavish Tag Heuer Connected wearable. 

More on the Fossil Men’s Gen 5E 44mm Smartwatch:

Use the WearOS by Google app on your phone with Android 6.0+ (excluding Go edition) or iOS 12.0+…24 Hr + multi-day Extended Battery Mode **Varies based on usage and after updates install**. USB cable with magnetic charger snaps to rings on watch caseback and spins 360 degrees for ease of use. 50 minutes to reach 80%…Lifestyle: This is one smart watch with always-On Display with thousands of watch faces to personalize your look and always see the time. Hundreds of apps from assistant to fitness, payments, music, social, news, games, stopwatches and more. With a swimproof design, it’s perfect for all your activities.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Amazon

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas…

Fitness Tracker

Fitness trackers provide up-to-the-minute data on your daily activity levels, step taken, calories burned and more. Some include GPS and connect with iOS/Android devices for…

Fossil Skagen

About the Author

Justin Kahn's favorite gear

PXN MFi game controller

Akai MPK USB MIDI Keyboard

Hands-on with this Amazon Choice pressure washer
Best of Black Friday 2020 – Gaming: PS5 and Xbox Seri...
Elgato's Ring Light upgrades your streaming setup
Amazon Holiday Deal Dash starts Black Friday countdown
Show More Comments

Related

Reg. $295

Skagen’s Falster 3 Smartwatch drops to $199 in various styles (Save 33%)

$199 Learn More
Save 51%

Timex’s open-heart Self-Winder hits new low, more Citizen, Fossil, Skagen timepieces from $49

From $49 Learn More
Up to 25% off

TicWatch’s latest Wear OS smartwatches are up to 25% off from $157.50

From $157.50 Learn More

Best of 9to5Toys: iPad Pro up to $500 off, Home Depot fall tool sale, best Pixel 5 deals, more

Learn More
Save up to 25%

Save up to 25% on Garmin’s new solar-powered smartwatches starting at $300

From $300 Learn More

Best of 9to5Toys: iPhone SE FREE with plan, Sam’s Club memberships FREE, Anker iPhone 12 accessories from $12, more

Learn More
Save 47%

Amazon slashes up to 47% off Timbuk2, Osprey, and Fossil bags

From $57 Learn More
Save $80

Acer’s Chromebook Spin 713 drops to second lowest price yet at $80 off

$529 Learn More