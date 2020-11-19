Fossil’s Gen 5E Touchscreen Smartwatches now $150 at Amazon ($100 off) + more

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, Amazon is offering up to 40% off smartwatches from Fossil, Skagen, and more. One standout is the new Fossil Men’s Gen 5E 44mm Stainless Steel Touchscreen Smartwatch for $149 shipped. Regularly $250 direct from Fossil and elsewhere, today’s deal is among the first price drop we have tracked on Amazon and a solid $100 in savings. Sporting a 44mm touchscreen display running Google’s WearOS, the Gen 5E features contactless pay, up to 24-hours of battery life (depending on selected battery mode), an always-on display with “thousands of watch faces,” and an interchangeable band systems. Alongside built-in GPS, it also carries a suite of fitness tracking abilities including “goals, steps, sleep, heart rate, cardio level and more.” Ratings are thin on this new release but previous-generation Fossil smartwatches carry stellar reviews. More deals and details below.

We also still have a selection of Apple Watch SE and Series 6 models on sale from $230 as well as Samsung’s Galaxy Watch at an the Amazon low. Then go check out the new Seiko Voice Digital Watch comeback and the latest on the lavish Tag Heuer Connected wearable.

Use the WearOS by Google app on your phone with Android 6.0+ (excluding Go edition) or iOS 12.0+…24 Hr + multi-day Extended Battery Mode **Varies based on usage and after updates install**. USB cable with magnetic charger snaps to rings on watch caseback and spins 360 degrees for ease of use. 50 minutes to reach 80%…Lifestyle: This is one smart watch with always-On Display with thousands of watch faces to personalize your look and always see the time. Hundreds of apps from assistant to fitness, payments, music, social, news, games, stopwatches and more. With a swimproof design, it’s perfect for all your activities.