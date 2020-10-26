Samsung’s Galaxy Watch has handwashing timers + more at an Amazon low of $169

Amazon is offering the Samsung Galaxy Watch 42mm GPS for $169 shipped. For comparison, it has a list price of $330 and this is an all-time low that we’ve tracked for this colorway, though we have seen the Rose Gold version hit $169 in the past. Samsung’s Galaxy Watch offers a stainless steel design and offers up to 4-days of battery life, thanks to its 1.2-inch AMOLED display. You’ll also find heart rate monitoring, notifications, and much more here. If you’re wanting something that can count down handwashing, Samsung even does that as well. Rated 4.6/5 stars from over 12,000, and you can take a peek at our hands-on review to learn even more.

Use a fraction of your savings to pick up this accessory kit for your new watch. It comes with two bands, two tempered glass, and some tools for $17 Prime shipped when you clip the on-page coupon. This gives you two different bands to use, one being metal link and the other offering a Milanese loop style. Personally, I love Milanese loop on my Apple Watch, as it offers a classy, but functional design.

Prefer Apple stuff? Well, Apple Watch Series 5 is on sale with prices from $350 shipped right now. Apple Watch Series 5 offers an always-on display, multiple sizes, and much more. With up to $79 available in savings, this is a great way to pick up Apple’s last-generation model Watch on a budget.

Samsung Galaxy Watch 46mm features:

Live a stronger, smarter life with Galaxy Watch at your wrist. Rest well and stay active with built-in health tracking and a Bluetooth connection that keeps everything at your wrist. Plus, go for days without charging. Go nonstop for days on a single charge. The wireless charger lets you power up without slowing down.

