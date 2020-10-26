Samsung’s Galaxy Watch has handwashing timers + more at an Amazon low of $169

-
AmazonSmartphone AccessoriesSamsung
Get this deal Amazon low $169

Amazon is offering the Samsung Galaxy Watch 42mm GPS for $169 shipped. For comparison, it has a list price of $330 and this is an all-time low that we’ve tracked for this colorway, though we have seen the Rose Gold version hit $169 in the past. Samsung’s Galaxy Watch offers a stainless steel design and offers up to 4-days of battery life, thanks to its 1.2-inch AMOLED display. You’ll also find heart rate monitoring, notifications, and much more here. If you’re wanting something that can count down handwashing, Samsung even does that as well. Rated 4.6/5 stars from over 12,000, and you can take a peek at our hands-on review to learn even more.

Use a fraction of your savings to pick up this accessory kit for your new watch. It comes with two bands, two tempered glass, and some tools for $17 Prime shipped when you clip the on-page coupon. This gives you two different bands to use, one being metal link and the other offering a Milanese loop style. Personally, I love Milanese loop on my Apple Watch, as it offers a classy, but functional design.

Prefer Apple stuff? Well, Apple Watch Series 5 is on sale with prices from $350 shipped right now. Apple Watch Series 5 offers an always-on display, multiple sizes, and much more. With up to $79 available in savings, this is a great way to pick up Apple’s last-generation model Watch on a budget.

Samsung Galaxy Watch 46mm features:

Live a stronger, smarter life with Galaxy Watch at your wrist. Rest well and stay active with built-in health tracking and a Bluetooth connection that keeps everything at your wrist. Plus, go for days without charging. Go nonstop for days on a single charge. The wireless charger lets you power up without slowing down.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Amazon

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas…

Smartphone Accessories

This is our guide to the best smartphone accessory deals from Amazon, Best Buy, Target, B&H, and many more. You'll find everything needed to outfit…

Samsung

About the Author

Patrick Campanale's favorite gear

Mac mini

LG 34" Curved UltraWide

Outfit your iPhone with must-have Anker accessories
Home Depot 1-day grill and patio sale takes up to 40% o...
Hands-on with this Amazon Choice pressure washer
Caudabe's new minimalist iPhone 12 cases
Show More Comments

Related

Best Apple Watch Series 6 bands for any style and budget

Shop now Learn More
$30+

Streamlight’s LED Microstream rechargeable flashlight hits an Amazon low of $23.50

$23.50 Learn More
50% off

LIFX mini white smart bulb hits Amazon low of under $10.50 (50% off)

$10.50 Learn More

Check out these new Mandalorian adidas sneakers and other new Baby Yoda releases

Read more Learn More
Reg. $125

Walker Edison’s retro End Table Set strikes $86.50 (Reg. $125)

$86.50 Learn More
20% off

Philips Norelco OneBlade Face and Body Shaving kit: $40 (20% off) + more

$30+ Learn More
Save 33%

At 33% off, DEWALT’s 14-piece Black-Oxide Drill Bit Set has returned to its low of $10

$10 Learn More
New low

HP’s 2-in-1 Sprocket printer/camera hits Amazon low of $65.50

$65.50 Learn More