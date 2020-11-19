We now have our first look at the new Miles Morales adidas Superstars. A collaboration between Sony, Insomniac Games, and adidas have brought one of the latter brand’s most iconic silhouettes to the upcoming Miles Morales game, but there will also be a limited run of physical, real-world adidas originals kicks known as the Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales Superstar. Head below for more details and a closer look.

(Update 11/19 8:55 a.m.): The Miles Morales adidas are set to go up for sale directly at adidas starting today. Sign up for a free membership “to be ready when this Creators Club release drops.” All the details are right here.

The upcoming Miles Morales Spider-Man game — set for a November 12 release as part of PlayStation 5’s launch day — pulls plenty of inspiration from the animated film Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse. After Miles appeared in the recent animated film wearing iconic “Chicago” Jordan 1s, many assumed he would be donning the Air Jordan classics on PlayStation 5 as well. But after Miles was spotted in-game wearing the three stripes, it was confirmed that he had traded his Nike deal over for an adidas one.

Miles Morales adidas

While the Nike Jordan 1s would seem to be a much better fit here overall, here’s what Insomniac had to say about its choice to use the adidas Superstar silhouette in the upcoming game:

Insomniac, PlayStation, and Marvel Games worked in close collaboration with adidas to create new sneakers for Miles to wear in game. We knew right away that we wanted to honor the adidas Superstar sneakers on their 50th anniversary. It’s a classic design, connected to New York, and quintessentially adidas. We chose to exhibit the timeless colors for which he’s most known: the black suit with the red spider icon.

Players will see the new Miles Morales adidas on screen in both the hi and low-top form-factor “with select suits.”

But the red and black Miles Morales adidas are also getting a real-world limited run known as Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales Superstar. They are essentially the classic adidas Superstar silhouette everyone knows with a special black and red colorway to match Miles’ most iconic Spidey suit. A PlayStation-themed deubré is in place here along with webbing details on the heel. But they are otherwise the same Superstars you remember.

The Miles Morales adidas are set for release in “US, Canada, and select markets in the Asia-Pacific region on November 19th” and you’ll find all of the details on how to score them right here.

9to5Toys’ Take:

It is always interesting to see these crossover projects that are attached to big game releases, even if they are, in many cases, next to impossible to actually get. We can only assume the choice to switch the iconic Jordan 1s out for what seem like a much less hyped adidas Superstar is a legal one. With a more fashion-forward design sensibility and the classic Jordan 1 silhouette, these things could have exploded in the sneakerhead world. But instead, we are left with mostly unforgettable real-world Miles Morales adidas and a slightly less iconic-looking in-game character design.

That, however, does not dimmish the highly-anticipated release of Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales for PlayStation 5, scheduled to go live in around 12-hours at this point. Here are more details about the game, the animated Into the Spider-Verse Suit, and information on scoring a PS5 tomorrow.

