Insomniac reveals animated Into the Spider-Verse Suit for Spider-Man Miles Morales

-
Apps GamesNewsInsomniac Games

Spider-Man: Miles Morales — the follow-up to the 2018 Marvel’s Spider-Man title — is getting some interesting Into the Spider-Verse crossover content. The film essentially put Miles’ iteration of the web-slinging hero on the map for the masses, and developer Insomniac has decided to bring his iconic red and black suit into next month’s release of Spider-Man: Miles Morales. Hit the jump for all of the details on how to score the Into the Spider-Verse suit. 

Spider-Man Miles Morales Into the Spider-Verse Suit:

Last time around, Insomniac, and subsequently gamers everywhere, had a lot of fun with a wealth of Spidey skins and costumes the webslinger could dawn in-game. Those included everything from the 1960’s-era TV series setup and even a cartoon-style skin that dropped Peter back into 2D. They were a blast to play with and added an extra layer of fun, tracking them all down and rocking the suits you liked the most. But the new Into the Spider-Verse suit is more than just a typical skin. 

Players can alter the frame rate:

The black and red spray-painted Into the Spider-Verse suit featured in today’s announcement trailer looks like it was pulled directly from the animated film. Not only does it feature a sort of gloriously low-res approach, complete with that comic book dot-based art style (known as Ben-Day dots) and a purposefully choppy frame rate. Better yet, the suit also brings with it those old-school Batman-style “pow!” visuals during combat. 

You can see the new suit and on-screen animations in action as part of today’s Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse Suit Reveal trailer:

Your first look at the unmistakably stylish Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse Suit, a pre-order bonus for Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales.

Those who pre-order Spider-Man: Miles Morales from the Sony Store will receive a series of special bonuses, including the newly announced Into the Spider-Verse Suit. But don’t worry, Insomniac has confirmed that you can still earn this suit in-game, no matter when you buy it. 

9to5Toys’ Take:

Already confirmed as a launch title for PlayStation 5 and among the most hyped games on that list, the new Into the Spider-Verse Suit just adds to the excitement. The additional functionality and presentation options attached are a nice touch and it’s great to see the add-on not being specifically locked behind the pre-order wall here. 

Learn more about Spider-Man: Miles Morales in our feature piece and head over to our games roundup for all of today’s best price drops

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Apps Games

The best games and apps deals across all platforms: iPhone, iPad, Mac, Android, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, Wii U, 3DS

News

9to5Toys: New tech/lifestyle product news. Up to the minute reporting on the latest technology and lifestyle product introductions, in-depth reviews and notable consumer price fluctuations…

Insomniac Games

About the Author

Justin Kahn's favorite gear

PXN MFi game controller

Akai MPK USB MIDI Keyboard

Hands-on with this Amazon Choice pressure washer
Costco Black Friday Ad unveiled: Deals start Nov. 5, Ap...
Elgato's Ring Light upgrades your streaming setup
Amazon Holiday Deal Dash starts Black Friday countdown
Show More Comments

Related

Here’s the PlayStation 5 launch lineup, PS Plus Collection details, and more

Learn More

PlayStation 5 pre-order details, retailers, and more

$400+ Learn More

Today’s PlayStation 5 showcase starts now! Release date, price, games, more

Read more Learn More
Reg. $1+

Today’s Android app deals + freebies: Day by Day PRO, Spirit Roots, more

FREE+ Learn More
50% off

Converse Halloween Sale offers select styles for just $25

$25 Learn More
Save $30

Polaroid’s Zink portable digital camera with printer drops to $111 shipped

$111 Learn More
Reg. $169

Versatile controller, TourBox, improves your creative workflow, now $150

$150 Learn More

Anker PowerHouse 100 available now with USB-C/A and AC outlets on-board

Learn More