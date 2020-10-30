Spider-Man: Miles Morales — the follow-up to the 2018 Marvel’s Spider-Man title — is getting some interesting Into the Spider-Verse crossover content. The film essentially put Miles’ iteration of the web-slinging hero on the map for the masses, and developer Insomniac has decided to bring his iconic red and black suit into next month’s release of Spider-Man: Miles Morales. Hit the jump for all of the details on how to score the Into the Spider-Verse suit.

Last time around, Insomniac, and subsequently gamers everywhere, had a lot of fun with a wealth of Spidey skins and costumes the webslinger could dawn in-game. Those included everything from the 1960’s-era TV series setup and even a cartoon-style skin that dropped Peter back into 2D. They were a blast to play with and added an extra layer of fun, tracking them all down and rocking the suits you liked the most. But the new Into the Spider-Verse suit is more than just a typical skin.

The black and red spray-painted Into the Spider-Verse suit featured in today’s announcement trailer looks like it was pulled directly from the animated film. Not only does it feature a sort of gloriously low-res approach, complete with that comic book dot-based art style (known as Ben-Day dots) and a purposefully choppy frame rate. Better yet, the suit also brings with it those old-school Batman-style “pow!” visuals during combat.

You can see the new suit and on-screen animations in action as part of today’s Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse Suit Reveal trailer:

Your first look at the unmistakably stylish Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse Suit, a pre-order bonus for Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales.

Those who pre-order Spider-Man: Miles Morales from the Sony Store will receive a series of special bonuses, including the newly announced Into the Spider-Verse Suit. But don’t worry, Insomniac has confirmed that you can still earn this suit in-game, no matter when you buy it.

Already confirmed as a launch title for PlayStation 5 and among the most hyped games on that list, the new Into the Spider-Verse Suit just adds to the excitement. The additional functionality and presentation options attached are a nice touch and it’s great to see the add-on not being specifically locked behind the pre-order wall here.

