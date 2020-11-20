

After getting a look at the upcoming 2021 LEGO Star Wars and Mario sets earlier in the week, we’re now diving into what you can expect from the rest of the new year’s lineup. LEGO is taking the wraps off its upcoming wave of Art, Technic, Marvel, and other kits that’ll land starting on January 1. Head below the fold for a closer look at all of the new sets.

What’s new with LEGO Art in 2021

After announcing its Art theme earlier this fall, LEGO is taking no time at all to release a second wave of the builds once 2021 rolls around. On top for the new year, we’re getting a pair of new mosaic creations from both Disney and Harry Potter themes. First up, LEGO is assembling a portrait of Mickey Mouse with a vintage color scheme and old school design. There’s also instructions for rebuilding the set as Minnie Mouse with the included pieces, instead.

Joining the Disney Art set, LEGO is also bringing the Wizarding World of Harry Potter into the theme with another mosaic creation. This one can be assembled into one of four house crests or combined to form a larger creation.

A closer look at the upcoming Technic sets

The 2021 LEGO Technic theme was teased yesterday with a first look at the upcoming McLaren Senna GTR, but today, we’re getting all of the details on the upcoming lineup. With three new models on the way, you’ll be able to assemble a smartphone-enabled Dune Buggy alongside a propeller plane and skid loader.

Marvel

Up next, LEGO has eight new Marvel creations on the way, headlined by three additions to its lineup of Avengers-themed Mech Armor kits. You’ll be able to assemble new robot versions of Captain America, Thor, and Miles Morales with minifigure versions of each hero included at the $10 price points.

There’s also a series of new Spider-Man kits on the way, as well, to make up the rest of the upcoming 2021 LEGO Marvel wave. Here’s a breakdown of the new kits, as well as a gallery of all of the expected builds.

Spider-Man and Sandman Showdown

Spider-Man and Ghost Rider vs. Carnage

Spider-Man’s Monster Truck vs. Mysterio

Attack on the Spider Lair

Iron Man vs. Thanos

City

By far the largest selection of kits in the 2021 LEGO lineup falls to the City theme, with an impressive 15 kits on the way. There’s a pretty good sprinkling of different builds here, ranging from some fire-fighting vehicles and play sets to skate parks and more. And unfortunately, it looks like LEGO still has some police-themed kits in the pipeline, which I was a bit hopeful would be slowly removed from the lineup altogether.

The final kit is a new version of a road plate for people building out their LEGO cities. Back when we covered the upcoming list of retiring sets, I was a bit shocked to see that the existing street baseplate was included. But now it makes sense, and the new version is significantly better in just about every way.

Ninjago

Lastly, we’re getting a look at the upcoming selection of new Ninjago kits. This time around, there are only four kits confirmed at this point, and they’re all on the smaller size. There’s a decent selection of new minifigures this time around, as well. I’m just hoping that we get a closer look at the rumored addition to the Ninjago City lineup soon, as that’ll surely be one of 2021’s most anticipated LEGO kits for many.

Everything still to come

While we got a look at one of the new Star Wars sets yesterday with the Trouble on Tatooine set, LEGO still has plenty of other creations on the horizon, too. We’re expecting to see an official announcement in the coming weeks, with this upcoming Monday serving as a prime candidate with all of the new merchandise dropping for Mando Monday.

9to5toys’ Take:

Now that we’re finally getting a better look at what the LEGO 2021 landscape is going to look like, it’s clear that we’re not going to be getting as large of kits overall as we’re accustomed to. There’s sure to be the same UCS, Creator Expert, and other massive builds, but it looks like LEGO is downsizing the average build. Even though part count and pricing have yet to be confirmed, it’ll be interesting to see how LEGO’s strategy pans out in 2021.

More details on LEGO’s upcoming 2021 lineup

