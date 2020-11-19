Today, we’re getting yet another official look at what to expect from the 2021 LEGO lineup with the unveiling of its new Technic McLaren Senna GTR. Stacking up to over 800 pieces, the new vehicle sports a slick blue color scheme and plenty of accurate details straight from the real deal. Head below for a closer look at the latest brick-built supercar to roll out of LEGO’s garage, the new Technic McLaren Senna GTR.

LEGO Technic McLaren Senna GTR

After expanding its Technic lineup with all sorts of supercars and other vehicles throughout 2020, LEGO is now looking into next year to bring yet another iconic ride to its collection. As the very first Technic McLaren car assembled to date, fans will soon be able to craft a brick-built version of the Senna GTR.

Stacking up to 830 pieces, the upcoming model differs from the other McLaren Senna builds we’ve seen in the past with a striking new blue paint job. Aside from the clear difference of it being a Technic model instead of one using regular System bricks, this is also the largest LEGO version to date measuring in at over 12 inches long.

The build itself features plenty of authentic details aside from just the looks, with an internal V8 engine that sports moving pistons. There are also opening dihedral doors as well as functioning steering and more. The Technic series has long held a reputation of being packed with display-worthy kits, and the LEGO McLaren Senna GTR is no exception.

Launching on January 1

The next expansion into LEGO’s brick-built garage will be rolling onto the showroom floor officially on January 1. Entering with a $49.99 price tag, the LEGO McLaren Senna GTR enters as the first Technic set of the new year and will roll out with all of the other new creations once 2020 comes to an end. Speaking of, don’t forget to check out all of the kits slated to retire at the end of the year before it’s too late.

9to5Toys’ Take

Now that we’re finally starting to piece together a better look at the 2021 LEGO lineup, there’s certainly more and more to like after some initial, negative reports on what to expect. The latest Technic vehicle is certainly going to be one of the highlights of the next wave of creations, with the McLaren Senna GTR nailing the look. Not to mention, at a more affordable price than we typically see these from partnerships like this.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!