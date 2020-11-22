Black Friday family board games from $8: Exploding Kittens, Monopoly, more

As part of its Black Friday Deals Now sale, Target is now offering the popular Exploding Kittens game and the NSFW version for $9.99 each with free shipping in orders over $35. RedCard members will drop the totals down to $9.50 with free delivery. Both versions are regularly $20, and still fetching as much on Amazon, with today’s offering being one of the best we have tracked. Exploding Kittens is one of the most popular family card games out there and makes for an excellent way to keep folks busy at home these days. The NSFW versions, as you’re imagining, is much of the same but just for after the kids go to bed. Over 40,000 Amazon customers have left it with a 4+ star rating. Head below for more Black Friday board and card game deals.

Kittens are super cute, but kittens are also explosive in this Exploding Kittens Game. Backed by Kickstarter, Exploding Kittens is a strategic card game which has only one simple aim – avoid getting blown up by those exploding kittens at all costs. Start the game by putting the cards face down and players take turns drawing cards, until someone draws an exploding kitten card. So, if you like kittens, laser beams and goats, then this deck of cards is sure to keep you occupied for a long time.