LEGO VIP Weekend sale is live with limited-edition freebies, double points, more

-
LEGOBlack Friday 2020Toys & Hobbies
Shop now

LEGO’s VIP Weekend sale is now officially live, kicking off its early Black Friday savings with a series of promotions ahead of the holiday shopping season. With two limited-edition freebies up for the taking, shoppers will also be able to take advantage of double VIP points and more. Head below for a closer look on top in the LEGO VIP Weekend sale.

LEGO launches VIP Weekend sale

After Amazon dropped its own massive sale yesterday, LEGO is heading into Black Friday week with some deals of its own. Alongside some cash discounts we’ll detail down below, you’ll find double VIP points for LEGO’s reward members (free to sign up) as well as some free kits thrown in on qualifying orders. All of the offers will only be live through the end of Sunday.

Shoppers spending $150 or more will be able to score the Charles Dickens Christmas Carole promotional set, while those who check out with a $200 order will also grab a teal buildable LEGO brick, as well. You can get a closer look and all of the details in our coverage right here.

Top picks from the LEGO VIP Weekend sale

  • Ghostbusters ECTO-1: $200
  • 1989 Batwing: $200
  • The Child: $80
  • NASA Apollo Saturn V: $120
  • Ship in a Bottle: $70
  • 123 Sesame Street: $120

A perfect time to grab retiring kits

Aside from the cash discounts, the aforementioned double points and freebie promotions make this an enticing sale, as well. So whether there is a kit you’ve been eyeing up for awhile or you’re looking to score one of the sets that LEGO will be retiring at the end of the year, it’s worth checking out everything available here. Especially with the free kits being available at higher thresholds than ever.

Then with Black Friday proper around the corner, be sure to dive into our feature here on making the most of the upcoming shopping event. From additional freebies to cash discounts and more, there are plenty of promotions on the horizon for LEGO fans to take advantage of.

Keep it locked to 9to5Toys for all the latest Black Friday news

We’re expecting to see plenty of additional Black Friday news roll in throughout the coming weeks as retailers gear up for what’s certain to be a November to remember. As always, our Black Friday guide will be your place for all of the latest news and deals.

Follow 9to5Toys on Twitter

Follow 9to5Toys on Facebook

Follow 9to5Toys on Instagram

Download the 9to5Toys iOS app

Subscribe to 9to5Toys on YouTube

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys Podcast

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

LEGO

The hottest LEGO deals on Star Wars, Architecture, City, and more alongside coverage of the latest creations, in-depth reviews, and fan-made creation showcases.

Black Friday 2020

Toys & Hobbies

About the Author

Blair Altland's favorite gear

Nintendo Switch

Philips Hue Go

Hands-on with this Amazon Choice pressure washer
LEGO unveils 2021 set lineup with new Disney Art mosaic...
Elgato's Ring Light upgrades your streaming setup
Amazon Holiday Deal Dash starts Black Friday countdown
Show More Comments

Related

LEGO announces early Black Friday sale with freebies, double VIP points, more

Read more Learn More

Best of Black Friday 2020 – LEGO: Freebies, 30% off+, double VIP points, more

Read more Learn More

LEGO launches double VIP points promotion alongside adidas sneaker giveaway

Read more Learn More

LEGO announces upcoming Star Wars promos including metal Han Solo keychain, more

Read more Learn More

LEGO’s Nebulon-B Frigate launching as an Amazon exclusive in coming days

Read more Learn More

Best of 9to5Toys: Apple Silicon Macs see first discount, Best Buy 4-day sale, Herman Miller Black Friday deals, more

Learn More
Shop now

LEGO early Black Friday deals take up to 28% off: Star Wars, Ideas, more from $12

From $12 Learn More
Up to 28% off

Save up to 28% on LEGO’s International Space Station, Baby Yoda, and more from $16

From $16 Learn More