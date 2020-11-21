LEGO’s VIP Weekend sale is now officially live, kicking off its early Black Friday savings with a series of promotions ahead of the holiday shopping season. With two limited-edition freebies up for the taking, shoppers will also be able to take advantage of double VIP points and more. Head below for a closer look on top in the LEGO VIP Weekend sale.

LEGO launches VIP Weekend sale

After Amazon dropped its own massive sale yesterday, LEGO is heading into Black Friday week with some deals of its own. Alongside some cash discounts we’ll detail down below, you’ll find double VIP points for LEGO’s reward members (free to sign up) as well as some free kits thrown in on qualifying orders. All of the offers will only be live through the end of Sunday.

Shoppers spending $150 or more will be able to score the Charles Dickens Christmas Carole promotional set, while those who check out with a $200 order will also grab a teal buildable LEGO brick, as well. You can get a closer look and all of the details in our coverage right here.

Top picks from the LEGO VIP Weekend sale

Ghostbusters ECTO-1: $200

1989 Batwing: $200

The Child: $80

NASA Apollo Saturn V: $120

Ship in a Bottle: $70

123 Sesame Street: $120

A perfect time to grab retiring kits

Aside from the cash discounts, the aforementioned double points and freebie promotions make this an enticing sale, as well. So whether there is a kit you’ve been eyeing up for awhile or you’re looking to score one of the sets that LEGO will be retiring at the end of the year, it’s worth checking out everything available here. Especially with the free kits being available at higher thresholds than ever.

Then with Black Friday proper around the corner, be sure to dive into our feature here on making the most of the upcoming shopping event. From additional freebies to cash discounts and more, there are plenty of promotions on the horizon for LEGO fans to take advantage of.

Keep it locked to 9to5Toys for all the latest Black Friday news

We’re expecting to see plenty of additional Black Friday news roll in throughout the coming weeks as retailers gear up for what’s certain to be a November to remember. As always, our Black Friday guide will be your place for all of the latest news and deals.

Follow 9to5Toys on Twitter

Follow 9to5Toys on Facebook

Follow 9to5Toys on Instagram

Download the 9to5Toys iOS app

Subscribe to 9to5Toys on YouTube

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys Podcast

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!