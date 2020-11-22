Black Friday game deals: Watch Dogs, Tony Hawk, Final Fantasy, Sonic, much more

As part of today’s Black Friday game deals, Amazon is now offering Watch Dogs Legion on PS4 and Xbox One (with Smart Delivery) for $29.99 shipped. This is matching the My Best Buy membership holiday listing and is the lowest advertised Black Friday price we have seen. Regularly $60, today’s offer is 50% off, $10 under today’s Target Black Friday price, and a perfect opportunity to jump into the open-world London and build your own squad of hackers and special agents. But the early Black Friday game deals don’t stop there as there are loads of advertised deals now live down below including The Last of Us Part II, Spider-Man, Final Fantasy VII: Remake, Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 1 + 2, Resident Evil 2, Cuphead, Aladdin and The Lion King, and many more.
Digital Sales and More:
- Nintendo Black Friday game deals now live!
- PlayStation Black Friday game sale live!
- Xbox Black Friday game sale now live!
- Nintendo Switch Online Family $19 (Reg. $35)
- PlayStation Plus and PS Now from $20 (Reg. up to $60)
- Black Friday Nintendo Switch console $285 ($368 value)
- Xbox Series X: Unboxing ‘world’s most powerful console’
- PlayStation 5: Unboxing and first impressions
Early Black Friday game deals:
- Star Wars: Squadrons $17 (Reg. $40)
- DOOM Eternal $20 (Reg. $60)
- Mafia Definitive Edition $30 (Reg. $40)
- Grand Theft Auto V $13 (Reg. $30)
- Need for Speed: Hot Pursuit Remastered $25 (Reg. $40)
- Bayonetta & Vanquish $20 (Reg. $40)
- Shovel Knight: Treasure Trove $20 (Reg. $40)
- Sonic Forces + Super Monkey Ball $25 (Reg. $40)
- Yoshi’s Crafted World $30 (Reg. $60)
- Mario & Sonic at the Olympic Games $25 (Reg. $60)
- Tony Hawk’s: Pro Skater 1 + 2 $25 (Reg. $40)
- Final Fantasy VII: Remake $25 (Reg. $60)
- The Outer Worlds $20 (Reg. $40+)
- Or $30 on Switch (Reg. $60)
- Resident Evil 2 Xbox and PS4 $15 (Reg. $40+)
- Resident Evil 3 $15 (Reg. $40+)
- Dishonored and Prey $30 (Reg. $60)
- DRAGON BALL Z: Kakarot $15 (Reg. $30)
- Maneater $13 (Reg. $40)
- Persona 5 Royal $20 (Reg. $40+)
- Sonic Mania $10 (Reg. $20)
- Sonic Mania + Team Sonic Racing $25 (Reg. $40)
- Aladdin and The Lion King Switch $15 (Reg. $30)
- Star Wars: Jedi Fallen Order $25 (Reg. $50+)
- Devil May Cry 5 $15 (Reg. $30+)
- Civilization VI Switch $10 (Reg. $30+)
- Collection of Mana Switch $20 (Reg. $30+)
- Trials of Mana Switch $20 (Reg. $50)
- Halo Wars 2 $10 (Reg. $22+)
- Rare Replay $10 (Reg. $20+)
- Red Dead Redemption 2 $20 (Reg. $30+)
- Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice $25 (Reg. $50+)
- Far Cry New Dawn $15 (Reg. $25+)
- Spyro Reignited Trilogy $20 (Reg. $30+)
- The Wonderful 101: Remastered $25 (Reg. $40)
- Witcher 3: Wild Hunt Complete $20 (Reg $40+)
- Or $40 on Switch (Reg. $60)
- Kingdom Hearts III $10 (Reg. $18+)
- Shadow of The Tomb Raider: Definitive $14 (Reg. $30+)
- Ghost of Tsushima $40 (Reg. $60)
- Hyrule Warriors: Age of Calamity $50 (Reg. $60)
- Last of Us Part II $30 (Reg. $60)
- Last of Us Remastered $10 (Reg. $20)
- Marvel’s Avengers $30 (Reg. $60)
- Also matched on PS4
- Spider-Man GOTY $20 (Reg. $40)
- Luigi’s Mansion 3 $40 (Reg. $60)
- Super Mario Maker 2 $40 (Reg. $60)
- Splatoon 2 $40 (Reg. $60)
- New Super Mario Bros U Deluxe $40 (Reg. $60)
- Legend of Zelda Link’s Awakening $40 (Reg. $60
- Donkey Kong Country: Tropical Freeze $45 (Reg. $60)
- Zelda Breath of the Wild $45 (Reg. $60)
- Super Mario Odyssey $45 (Reg. $60)
- Mario Kart 8 Deluxe $45 (Reg. $60)
- Yoshi’s Crafted World $40 (Reg. $60)
- Nioh 2 $10 (Reg. $20+)
- Horizon Zero Dawn Complete $10 (Reg. $20)
- Cuphead $15 (Reg. $20)
- Crash Bandicoot 4: It’s About Time$39 (Reg. $60)
- Days Gone $20 (Reg. up to $40)
- Star Wars: Squadrons $25 (Reg. $40)
- Marvel’s Iron Man VR $20 (Reg. $40)
- Predator: Hunting Grounds $10 (Reg. $40)
- Mafia Definitive Edition $30 (Reg. $40)
- Donkey Kong Country: Tropical Freeze $45 (Reg. $60)
- Assassin’s Creed Odyssey $15 (Reg. $60)
- Far Cry 5 $15 (Reg. $60)
- Rainbow Six Siege Ultimate $35 (Reg. $100)
- Titanfall 2 Standard Edition $4 (Reg. $20)
- Street Fighter V: Champion $20 (Reg. $30)
- Hitman 2 on PS4 for $15 (Reg. $20+)
- Super Mario 3D All-Stars $50 (Reg. $60)
Pre-orders:
- Space Invaders Forever pre-order $30
- Immortals Fenyx Rising pre-order $50 (Reg. $60)
- Monster Hunter Rise pre-order $60
- Nier Replicant Ver.1.22474487139 pre-order $60
- Hyrule Warriors: Age of Calamity pre-order $60
- Prince of Persia: The Sands of Time Remake pre-order $40
- New Pokémon Snap pre-order $60
- Far Cry 6 pre-order $50 (Reg. $60)
- Cyberpunk 2077 pre-order $50
- LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga $50 (Reg. $60)
All-new Age of Empires Battle Royale game mode arrives in ‘biggest update’ ever
Steam beta gains initial DualSense + Series X controller support
EA Play now available on console with Game Pass Ultimate, coming to PC Dec 15
Play PS5 titles via PS4 with new Sony Remote app
Nintendo Holiday Gift Guide: The Mushroom Kingdom’s most sought-after gear
Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order coming to EA Play + Game Pass Ultimate on November 10
FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.
Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!