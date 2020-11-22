Black Friday game deals: Watch Dogs, Tony Hawk, Final Fantasy, Sonic, much more

As part of today’s Black Friday game deals, Amazon is now offering Watch Dogs Legion on PS4 and Xbox One (with Smart Delivery) for $29.99 shipped. This is matching the My Best Buy membership holiday listing and is the lowest advertised Black Friday price we have seen. Regularly $60, today’s offer is 50% off, $10 under today’s Target Black Friday price, and a perfect opportunity to jump into the open-world London and build your own squad of hackers and special agents. But the early Black Friday game deals don’t stop there as there are loads of advertised deals now live down below including The Last of Us Part II, Spider-Man, Final Fantasy VII: Remake, Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 1 + 2, Resident Evil 2, Cuphead, Aladdin and The Lion King, and many more. 

Digital Sales and More:

Early Black Friday game deals:

Pre-orders:

