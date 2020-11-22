The Black Friday Nintendo Switch console bundle is now live. It includes the latest Nintendo Switch console with Neon Blue/Red Joy-Con, 3-months of Switch Online, and Mario Kart 8 Deluxe for $299.99 shipped. Plus, Target RedCard holders can bring the price down to $284.99 shipped. This bundle carries a regular price of $300, but with the included game and membership, you’re really look at a value of $368 or so here. Switch consoles have been tough to get as of late and this is a great way to ensure you score one before the big day next month. Head below for more details.

As we saw from this year’s ad, we are expecting the Black Friday Nintendo Switch console bundle to go live at most retailers including Amazon, Best Buy, Target, and GameStop. But as of the time of writing, it looks like just Best Buy and Target are in-stock.

We are also seeing loads of the best advertised Black Friday Nintendo Switch game deals available right now including Luigi’s Mansion 3, Super Mario Maker 2, Splatoon 2, Legend of Zelda Link’s Awakening, and many. Dive into our roundup for everything right here.

More on the Black Friday Nintendo Switch console bundle:

Nintendo Switch is Nintendo’s latest home video game system. In addition to providing single and multiplayer thrills at home, the Nintendo Switch system can be taken on the go so players can enjoy a full home console experience anytime, anywhere. The mobility of a handheld is now added to the power of a home gaming system, with unprecedented new play styles brought to life by the two new Joy-Con controllers. Model number: HAC-001(-01) (product serial number begins with “XKW”) This model includes battery life of approximately 4.5 – 9 hours . The battery life will depend on the games you play. For instance, the battery will last approximately 5.5 hours for The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild (games sold separately).

