Well, the holiday game deals are kicking off earlier than usual this year and we now have the first batch of Nintendo Black Friday game deals. Many of the titles Nintendo advertised at $40 in its 2020 Black Friday ad have now gone live at Amazon, Walmart, and Target, alongside a host of other top-notch Nintendo Switch games. Head below the fold for a closer look at this year’s best Nintendo Black Friday game deals.

Nintendo Black Friday game deals

This year’s advertised Nintendo Black Friday game deals included titles like Luigi’s Mansion 3, Super Mario Maker 2, Splatoon 2, Legend of Zelda Link’s Awakening, and others down at $39.99 courtesy of Target. However, these deals and more are all now live and have been price matched at Amazon and Walmart in some cases. While some of these titles have been listed for less in select retailer Black Friday ads (mainly Walmart), much of those deals will be doorbusters that are likely to die off about as fast as you can imagine. So unless you’re looking to take your chances on some of the $30 doorbuster offers scheduled for next week, all of the best deals are live right now down below:

***Note: Many of today’s deals are available at Target where RedCard holders can drop the $40 Black Friday prices down to $37.99 shipped. You’ll find all of the deals at Target right here.

Be sure to browse through this morning’s Black Friday game deals roundup and the Nintendo Holiday Gift Guide for even more. Then dig into these early holiday offers on Nintendo Switch controllers and cases from PowerA, PDP, and more. Heres’s our hands-on review for Pikmin 3 Deluxe, Amazon’s limited-run Super Mario-branded boxes, and the new Super Mario Switch Controllers from PowerA.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

