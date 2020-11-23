Smartphone Accessories: Aukey 3-in-1 Qi Charging Station $20 (32% off), more

Aukey Direct via Amazon is currently offering its 3-in-1 Wireless Charging Station for $19.71 Prime shipped when clipping the on-page coupon and applying code ZMHFSPVI at checkout. Typically selling for $29, today’s offer is good for a 32% discount, beats previous price cuts by $7, and marks a new all-time low. This 3-in-1 charging stand is a great way to cut down the clutter on your nightstand with the ability to refuel your iPhone, Apple Watch, and AirPods all at once. Its integrated 10W Qi charging stand pairs with a 5W wireless pad for your earbuds as well as a dock made just for your Apple Watch. Rated 4.2/5 stars.

Charge your iPhone, AirPods, and Apple Watch simultaneously on the same charging station. Features Qi wireless fast-charging up to 10W and handy charging LEDs to show the exact charging status. Great for entertainment lovers and productivity freaks alike. Keep multiple devices fully charged and never need to go hunting for a cable. Simply place your device on one of the charging areas to begin charging. Includes a comprehensive suite of protections that ensure things never get too hot. Place a Qi compatible mobile device on the phone stand,put an AirPods wireless charging case on the secondary charging surface

