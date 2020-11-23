All-time lows arrive on Samsung’s EVO Select microSDXC cards from $7.50

Amazon is discounting Samsung’s EVO Select microSDXC Cards from $7.49. Free shipping is available for Prime members or in orders over $25. Headlining is the 128GB model at $15.99, which is over 33% off the regular going rate and a new Amazon all-time low. This model features fast transfer speeds up to 100MB/s at a time and is an ideal companion for a variety of uses. That includes expanding your Android device storage, using it in conjunction with a GoPro, or storing extra Nintendo Switch games. Ships with a 10-year warranty. Rated 4.8/5 stars. Head below for more capacities on sale.

Other capacities on sale:

Our Black Friday guide continues to be the place for all the best deals on smart home tech, Amazon’s first-party devices, and much more. That includes a great price on Echo speakers, which features the very first price drop on the new Echo Dot this Black Friday season. Head over to our coverage on this page for more details.

Samsung EVO microSDHC cards feature:

IDEAL FOR RECORDING 4K UHD VIDEO: Samsung microSD EVO Select is perfect for high res photos, gaming, music, tablets, laptops, action cameras, DSLR’s, drones, smartphones (Galaxy S20 5G, S20+ 5G, S20 Ultra 5G, S10, S10+, S10e, S9, S9+, Note9, S8, S8+, Note8, S7, S7 Edge, etc. ), Android devices and more

ULTRA FAST READ/WRITE SPEEDS: Up to 100MB/S Read and 60MB/S Write Speeds; UHS Speed Class U3 and Speed Class 10 (Performance May Vary Based on Host Device, Interface, Usage Conditions, and Other Factors)

BUILT TO LAST RELIABILITY: Memory Card Is Also Water Proof, Temperature Proof, X Ray Proof and Magnetic Proof

