Clarks Early Access Black Friday Event takes 40% off your entire purchase + free shipping

The Clarks Black Friday Early Access Event takes 40% off your entire purchase when you apply promo code CYBER at checkout. Score exceptional deals on popular boots for fall and winter as well as dress shoes, slippers, and much more. Customers receive free delivery on all orders. For men, the Batcombe AlpGTX Boots are a hiker style that’s very on-trend for this season. Originally priced at $160, however during the sale you can find them for $96. These boots are waterproof, which is perfect for winter weather and it has a unique outsole with defined ridges to provide traction. They’re also cushioned to promote added comfort throughout the day and has a breathable layer. Head below the jump to find the rest of our top picks from Rockport. You will also want to check out the Nordstrom Cyber Sale that’s offering up to 50% off hundreds of top brands.

Our top picks for men include:

Our top picks for women include:

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!