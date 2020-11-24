Smartphone Accessories: UGREEN 6-foot USB-C to Lightning Cable $8, more

UGREEN’s official Amazon storefront is currently offering its 6.6-Foot Braided Nylon MFi USB-C to Lightning Cable for $8.39 Prime shipped when code UGREEN7612 has been applied at checkout. Down from its $14 going rate, today’s offer save you 40% discount, beats our previous mention on the 3-foot version by a few cents, and marks a new all-time low. Perfect for refueling your iPhone or iPad while in bed or on the couch, this 6-foot cable provides plenty of slack alongside support for USB-C charging speeds. Its braided nylon construction helps fend off usual wear and tear, giving you added peace of mind. Over 1,100 customers have left a 4.6/5 star rating.
PD Charging: With this USB Type C to Lightning Cable, an iPhone 11 or above versions can be charged from 0 to 50% in just 30 minutes, meaning a charging speed that is almost 2x as fast as using a standard charger and cable. Apple-MFi certification with a compact & constructive design, strictly quality testing.
It delivers a high-speed charge up to 3A (max) with the USB-C PD charger. Specifically, you will be able to use this cable with your USB-C Power Delivery chargers such as PD18W, 30W, 45W, 61W, 65W, or 87W USB-C Power Adapter and even the PD-enabled Power Banks to charge your IOS device.
