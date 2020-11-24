Smartphone Accessories: UGREEN 6-foot USB-C to Lightning Cable $8, more

-
AmazonSmartphone AccessoriesUGREEN
50% off From $8

UGREEN’s official Amazon storefront is currently offering its 6.6-Foot Braided Nylon MFi USB-C to Lightning Cable for $8.39 Prime shipped when code UGREEN7612 has been applied at checkout. Down from its $14 going rate, today’s offer save you 40% discount, beats our previous mention on the 3-foot version by a few cents, and marks a new all-time low. Perfect for refueling your iPhone or iPad while in bed or on the couch, this 6-foot cable provides plenty of slack alongside support for USB-C charging speeds. Its braided nylon construction helps fend off usual wear and tear, giving you added peace of mind. Over 1,100 customers have left a 4.6/5 star rating.

More smartphone accessories:

Deals still live from yesterday:

PD Charging: With this USB Type C to Lightning Cable, an iPhone 11 or above versions can be charged from 0 to 50% in just 30 minutes, meaning a charging speed that is almost 2x as fast as using a standard charger and cable. Apple-MFi certification with a compact & constructive design, strictly quality testing.

It delivers a high-speed charge up to 3A (max) with the USB-C PD charger. Specifically, you will be able to use this cable with your USB-C Power Delivery chargers such as PD18W, 30W, 45W, 61W, 65W, or 87W USB-C Power Adapter and even the PD-enabled Power Banks to charge your IOS device.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Amazon

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas…

Smartphone Accessories

This is our guide to the best smartphone accessory deals from Amazon, Best Buy, Target, B&H, and many more. You'll find everything needed to outfit…

UGREEN

About the Author

Blair Altland's favorite gear

Nintendo Switch

Philips Hue Go

Makita and CRAFTSMAN bit sets dive up to 26% at Amazon,...
mophie’s new USB-C PD Powerstation Hub hits $40 (...
Hardcover collectible gaming books from $14.50: Super M...
Save up to 28% on Z-Wave dimmer switches, sensors, hubs...
Samsung’s 32-inch monitor has ‘boldest curv...
Black Friday Rocketbook smart reusable notebook deals f...
Fitbit Black Friday sale up to 33% off: Versa 2 at $130...
Adobe Photoshop and Premiere Elements 2021 gets first p...
Show More Comments

Related

Up to 50% off

Smartphone Accessories: MFi USB-C to Lightning Cable 2-pack $14, more

From $4 Learn More
Up to 50% off

Smartphone Accessories: Seneo 3-in-1 Qi Charging Station $24 (20% off), more

From $4 Learn More
Up to 40%

Anker launches biggest sale of the year ahead of Black Friday, deals from $9

From $9 Learn More
Save up to 60%

Smartphone Accessories: Aukey 100W Omnia USB-C PD Charger $40 (Save 20%), more

From $6 Learn More
Up to 50% off

Belkin Black Friday sale: Thunderbolt 3 hubs, Qi chargers, more from $15 (Up to 50% off)

$15+ Learn More
Up to 20%

AmazonBasics Early Black Friday tech accessories sale from $5

From $5 Learn More
Up to 33%

Anker sale offers accessories for iPhone, Android, and Apple Watch from $11

From $11 Learn More
Save 26%

Makita and CRAFTSMAN bit sets dive up to 26% at Amazon, now priced from $13

From $13 Learn More