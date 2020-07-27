Editor’s note: Tested with 9to5Toys is a new series focused on everyday accessories and essentials to take your setup to the next level. Have a product you’d like to see us review? Sound off in the comment section below!

It’s rare to find a portable USB charger that really sets itself apart from the throws of competition nowadays, but the Mophie Powerstation Hub is able to do just that. The Powerstation Hub packs two USB-A ports, USB-C PD fast charging, and Qi wireless charging. Keep reading for a deeper look at the Powerstation Hub in the latest Tested with 9to5Toys.

Mophie’s Powerstation Hub is a jack-of-all-trades

The Powerstation Hub is one of the many charging accessories sold by Mophie, but there are a few key features here that set it apart from the others. The Powerstation Hub features two USB-A ports, one of which is a QuickCharge 3.0 port for 15W charging, as well as a USB-C Power Delivery port, and Qi-enabled wireless charging.

The USB-A QuickCharger 3.0 port can charge your iPhone or iPad at up to 15W, which is on the faster side of things for a USB-A accessory. The other port is far slower at 5W, but it’s perfect for an Apple Watch or AirPods with a standard case. The USB-C port is cable of 18W fast charging, which can get your iPhone from 0% to 50% in about 30 minutes.

The Powerstation Hub features a 6,100mAh battery, which will recharge an iPhone 11 just under two full times, or an iPhone 11 Pro 1.5 times. This is on the lower end as far as portable battery sizes go, but it’s a trade-off for the portability and versatility of the design.

Here are the full specs of the Mophie Powerstation Hub:

Compatible with most Qi- and USB-enabled devices – Charges up to four devices at the same time – one wireless and three wired via USB ports.

Built-in 6,100mAh battery – Lets you recharge your device so you can talk, text, and surf longer when you’re out and about.

AC power prongs – With the built-in AC power prongs, you can recharge your Powerstation Hub simply by plugging into any wall outlet – no cables needed.

Fast Charge USB-C Power Delivery port – Use the USB-C Power Delivery port to recharge your Powerstation Hub, or use the same port to charge a device at the fast speed. A high-speed 18W fast charge USB-C PD output offers the most efficient charge.

Wireless charging compatible – Forget about cables with this Mophie Powerstation Hub. Place your Qi-enabled device on the Powerstation Hub’s charging surface, and push the button to power your device.

Tested with 9to5Toys

The Powerstation Hub has quickly become a key part of my charging setup, particularly during iOS 14 beta testing season when battery life on my iPhone 11 is compromised. The combination of two USB-A ports, one USB-C PD port, and wireless charging is a unique combination. Ideally, you’d replace the 5W USB-A port with an additional USB-C port, but here we are.

At first blush, I thought the Qi charging feature of the Powerstation Hub would be gimmicky, but it’s actually quite useful, especially for AirPods and AirPods Pro. The Powerstation Hub essentially gives you a way to always make sure you’re AirPods are charged on-the-go, even if you don’t have a Lightning cable nearby, or if that Lightning cable is in use by another device.

From a design standpoint, the Powerstation Hub is ultra-portable thanks to the foldable AC power prongs. This means you can easily slide it into your bag or backpack, and recharge it without needing to bring along an extra power cable. You can also recharge it via the USB-C port.

One of the more unique use cases I’ve found for the Powerstation Hub is turning it into an on-the-go charging hub. Here’s how this works: you connect the Powerstation Hub directly to your MacBook via the USB-C port, then you have two USB-A ports and Qi charging accessible from anywhere. This is ideal for recharging your iPhone, Apple Watch, or AirPods while drawing power from the MacBook itself.

Finally, you definitely pay a premium for the Mophie name with the Powerstation Hub. The accessory retails for $99.95, but it’s currently on sale at Amazon for $75.99. If you’re looking for a Qi-enabled portable charger to add to your arsenal, the Powerstation Hub is one of the best choices on the market.

