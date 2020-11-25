Anker’s Powerhouse portable battery/generator lineup on sale from $120

Woot via Amazon offers the Anker Powerhouse 200 Portable Solar Generator for $199.99 shipped. That’s down $30 from the regular going rate and the second-best offer we’ve tracked to date on this battery from Anker. We loved it in our hands-on review, noting that it’s a powerhouse for camping, charging drones, and other activities. Ships with a 57600mAh internal battery and designated 30W USB-C and 2.4A USB-A ports, plus DC and AC connectivity. Ideal if you need to power-up drones, your MacBook, and more while on-the-go. You can attach solar panels here, as well, making it yet another way you can refuel when away from home. Rated 4.5/5 stars.

Anker’s Powerhouse 100 is also on sale today from $119.99 when you clip the on-page coupon. This new entry into the Powerhouse lineup typically sells for $160 and today’s deal is just the second price drop we’ve tracked all-time. This model has a lower capacity than the lead deal above, 97Wh versus 213, but is afforded a much smaller footprint because of that. Features include dual 2.4A USB-A ports, a 45W USB-C output, and an AC outlet. Rated 4.3/5 stars.

Make sure to check out Anker’s Black Friday sale for more deals on everyday essentials for your iPhone and Android devices. Our smartphone accessories guide is filled with early Black Friday deals and it’s not even Thanksgiving yet. You can score notable prices on Caudabe’s sleek iPhone cases from $17 and mophie has a great sale on-going at Amazon with deal starting at $16.

Anker Powerhouse 200 features:

  • Universal Compatibility: Pump out the power for mobile devices, emergency equipment, computers, and small appliances.
  • Hours of Power: Charge a MacBook Pro over 5 times, a phone over 12, or even run small appliances like mini-fridges for over 4 hours.
  • Recharge Your Way: Replenish PowerHouse’s capacity via a USB-C Power Delivery car or wall charger, or an AC power adapter. Compatible with 5-22V DC output solar chargers (not included).

