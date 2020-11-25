It looks like the Black Friday iOS app deals are starting today. After seeing loads of amazing Android options pop yesterday afternoon, the App Store is following suite today. The Parallels Black Friday price drops, Affinity Photo and Designer, and this year’s 9to5Mac BundleHunt sale are still all live, but for now it’s on to the holiday-worthy iOS app deals. We are expecting loads more titles to drop in price over the next couple days but we are starting to see some top-notch titles go on sale via the App Store starting today. Those include Civilization Revolution 2, ELOH, Human Anatomy Atlas 2021, Very Little Nightmares, Lovecraft’s Untold Stories, Agent A, 2Do, and much more. Hit the fold for a complete look at the start of this year’s Black Friday iOS app deals.

Black Friday iOS App Deals:

iOS Universal: Shadow Of Death: Premium Games: FREE (Reg. $1)

iOS Universal: Ray Watermark: Photo & Video: FREE (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: The White Door: $2 (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: Star Traders: Frontiers: $4 (Reg. $7)

iOS Universal: Human Anatomy Atlas 2021: $1 (Reg. $25)

iOS Universal: The Christmas Gift List Pro: $1 (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: Cloud Outliner Pro: $1 (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: Very Little Nightmares: $1 (Reg. $7)

iOS Universal: Build Your Palace: $1 (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: VOLT Synth: $10 (Reg. $20)

iOS Universal: Lovecraft’s Untold Stories: $3 (Reg. $10)

iOS Universal: Homo Machina: $1 (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: Potion Explosion: $1 (Reg. $4)

iOS Universal: Slayaway Camp: $1 (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: Sentinels of the Multiverse: $1 (Reg. $7)

iOS Universal: Type:Rider: $1 (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: Agent A: A puzzle in disguise: $1 (Reg. $6)

iOS Universal: ELOH: $1 (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: Mystic Vale: $3 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: Rusty Lake Paradise: $2 (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: Rusty Lake Hotel: $1 (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: Rusty Lake: Roots: $2 (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: AudioTools – dB, Sound & Audio: $10 (Reg. $20)

iOS Universal: Civilization Revolution 2: $2 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: LEDit 4: $1 (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: One Deck Dungeon: $3 (Reg. $7)

iOS Universal: New Pixels: $2 (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: Mister Battery: $1 (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: OnSong Pro: $20 (Reg. $30)

Mac: 2Do: $35 (Reg. $50)

Black Friday game deals: Pokemon Let’s Go, Genesis Classics, Mega Man 11, more

More iOS Apps Still Alive:

***Act fast on these deals from our previous roundup as they are jumping back up in price at any time.

iOS Universal: VR Roller Coaster Adventures: FREE (Reg. $7)

iOS Universal: Memos-Voice: FREE (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: Video LUT: FREE (Reg. $6)

iOS Universal: The Almost Gone: $1 (Reg. $4)

iOS Universal: Elastic Drums: $5 (Reg. $10)

iOS Universal: NBA 2K20: $2 (Reg. $6)

iOS Universal: Darkest Dungeon: Tablet Edition: $1 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: Hydra › Amazing Photography: $2 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: RAW Power: $8 (Reg. $10)

iOS Universal: AudioKit Digital D1 Synth: $4 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: AudioKit FM Player 2: DX Synth: $1 (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: Object Removal Pro: $2 (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: Mononoke: $5 (Reg. $9)

iOS Universal: Money Pro: Personal Finance: $1 (Reg. $5)

Mac: RAW Power: $30 (Reg. $40)

More on Civilization Revolution 2:

The sequel to one of the most successful strategy games on mobile is here! Sid Meier’s Civilization Revolution 2 challenges players to build a glorious empire that will stand the test of time. This is the first game in the Civilization catalog to be developed and available exclusively for mobile devices. Civilization Revolution 2 offers mobile strategy fans a brand new 3D presentation and more tactical depth than ever before! Find out if you have what it takes to rule the world!

