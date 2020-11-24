Black Friday Android app deals start now: Monument Valley 2, Castlevania, many more

-
Apps GamesBlack Friday 2020AndroidGoogle Play
Reg. $1+ FREE+

While things are just starting to kick up on the iOS side of things, we are now tracking some fantastic Black Friday Android app deals. Today’s collection is easily one of the biggest and best of the year with a series of rare offers on top-tier titles. While we are expecting to see this list do nothing but grow throughout the week, the Black Friday Android app deals are certainly starting now. Highlights include Castlevania: Symphony of the Night, Monument Valley 2, Human: Fall Flat, Don’t Starve, Monopoly, Bloons TD 6, NBA 2K20, and many more. Hit the fold for a closer look at today’s early Black Friday Android app deals. 

Early Black Friday Android App Deals:

The Black Friday deals are flying now with huge price drops on Android gear, smartphones, tablets, Chromebooks, and more. We have a series of ongoing handset deals in our recently updated roundup but you’ll also want to check out this morning’s Android smartphone sale for price drops on models from Samsung, and more, not mention these ongoing TCL offers. The Lenovo Smart Clock Black Friday offer is still live but we also spotted some big-time deals today on Lenovo’s 14-inch S330 Chromebook as well as HP’s 14-inch model right here. Fitbit Black Friday offers continue today with new deals alongside these Samsung Galaxy smartwatches from $50. Then dig into the Android-friendly accessory offers including the latest Anker sale and today’s Smartphone Accessories roundup

Black Friday game deals: Cuphead, Mario Bros. U, Xenoblade, Resident Evil, more

More Android App Deals Still Alive:

***Act fast on these deals from our previous roundup as they are jumping back up in price at any time.

More on Monument Valley 2:

Black Friday Android App Deals: Guide a mother and her child as they embark on a journey through magical architecture, discovering illusionary pathways and delightful puzzles as you learn the secrets of the Sacred Geometry. Sequel to the award-winning Monument Valley, Monument Valley 2 presents a brand new adventure set in a beautiful and impossible world. Help Ro as she teaches her child about the mysteries of the valley, exploring stunning environments and manipulating architecture to guide them on their way.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Apps Games

The best games and apps deals across all platforms: iPhone, iPad, Mac, Android, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, Wii U, 3DS

Black Friday 2020

Android Google Play

About the Author

Justin Kahn's favorite gear

PXN MFi game controller

Akai MPK USB MIDI Keyboard

Hardcover collectible gaming books from $14.50: Super M...
Adobe Photoshop and Premiere Elements 2021 gets first p...
Today’s best iOS + Mac app deals: The Almost Gone, NB...
Woot 1-day Android smartphone sale: Galaxy S10 $420, No...
Black Friday game deals: Cuphead, Mario Bros. U, Xenobl...
Massive Nintendo eShop Black Friday sale starts now fro...
Parallels Black Friday price drops now live, 20% off De...
Black Friday Switch accessory deals from $9.50: PowerA ...
Show More Comments

Related

Save $430

Black Friday at Amazon takes up to $430 off Microsoft’s latest Surface devices

$1,469 Learn More
Save 50%

Bundle Wyze Cam with nine smart home essentials for $50 (Save up to 50%)

$50 Learn More
Up to 40%

Outfit your iPhone, Android, Mac, or iPad with new AUKEY accessories from $7

From $7 Learn More
25% off

Stay toasty with TaoTronics’ Space Heater at new Amazon low: $51 (25% off)

$51 Learn More
23% off

Begin your 3D printing journey with a new low on the SainSmart x Creality Ender-3 PRO, now $180

$180 Learn More
60% off

Rockport’s Black Friday Sale takes up to 60% off sitewide: Boots, sneakers, more

From $40 Learn More
Reg. $100

De’Longhi’s Radiating Space Heater makes an office or game room cozy: $77 (Reg. $100)

$77 Learn More
Save up to 50%

V-MODA’s popular Crossfade 2 headphones drop to $300 (Save $50), more from $30

From $30 Learn More