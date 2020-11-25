[Update: New deals available] LEGO Black Friday sale goes live with up to 50% kits from $6

Update: New LEGO Black Friday deals are now available, with a collection of kits dropping even further than before to new all-time lows.

The LEGO Black Friday deals are now beginning to roll out at Amazon ahead of the VIP Weekend sale kicking off tomorrow. While you’ll find a collection of Star Wars, Architecture, City, Technic, and other sets on sale, our top pick is the LEGO Boba Fett Helmet set for $47.88 shipped. Typically fetching $60, today’s offer marks one of the very first discounts we’ve seen, beats our previous mention by $2, and marks a new all-time low. You can also score the Stormtrooper version for $48, as well. Both of these Star Wars kits assemble over 8-inch tall models of two iconic characters from The Empire Strikes Back. You’ll have your choice between building the galaxy’s most fearsome bounty hunters or one of the Galactic Empire’s iconic troopers. Dive into our hands-on review for a closer look, and then head below for even more LEGO Black Friday deals from $8.

LEGO Star Wars Boba Fett Helmet features:

Build and display a LEGO clone of one of the galaxy’s deadliest bounty hunters with this Boba Fett Helmet (75277) model kit! It’s a super LEGO Star Wars gift idea for adult fans and offers a testing challenge for experienced LEGO builders, with the familiar shape and authentic details of the helmet beautifully recreated using LEGO bricks. This LEGO Boba Fett collectible has a base with a nameplate to display it at home, in the office or wherever else you like in the galaxy.

