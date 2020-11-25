NordVPN’s Black Friday sale delivers over 2-years of service for $3.30 per month

NordVPN is offering 2-years of its VPN with a bonus 3-month free for $3.30 per month. In total, you’ll pay $89 for 27 months of service. Today’s deal saves you up to 68% and is the best available. For comparison, our last mention was $3.71 per month. No matter where you live, it’s a good idea to employ a VPN to make sure your online browsing is safe. NordVPN is one of the best with over 5,100 servers worldwide for you to connect to. Plus, with a ‘double encryption process,’ NordVPN further ensures you’re safe online. You’ll be able to utilize NordVPN’s service on just about every platform, with iOS, Android, macOS, and Windows supported, along with other operating systems. Plus, it allows for up to six devices to be connected at the same time. learn more about NordVPN and today’s deal over on this landing page.

We’re also running our BundleHunt sale with over 50 apps to choose from with prices starting at just $1. There’s plenty to be had in this sale, so you’ll want to browse the entire thing. Each purchase becomes a permanent addition to your library, giving you access for as long as you have a Mac.

Don’t forget to swing by today’s Android app deals as well as our iOS/macOS roundup. Plus, after you secure your online browsing, ensure your computer is safe from malware and viruses with up to 60% off Malwarebytes for Black Friday.

NordVPN features:

  • Double Encryption
  • Access over /100+ servers worldwide
  • Ultra-fast Servers For Video Streaming
  • Onion Over VPN
  • No logs policy
  • Connect 6 devices at the same time

